Manchester United pursuing £50 million deal for teenage striker this summer: Reports

Manchester United are pursuing a £50 million deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, as per Goal.

United head into the opening day of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 with just one recognized centre-forward available in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anthony Martial, who impressed during pre-season with three goals in five starts, incurred an injury against Atletico Madrid on July 30.

Sesko, 19, now appears to be the club's top striker target and United want to jump in front of other potential suitors in the race for the Slovenian teenage sensation.

There is a reluctance from Manchester United to pay the £50 million fee being touted for the striker.

This is because the player wasn't on the Premier League side's radar at the beginning of the window.

Sesko is beginning to generate huge buzz with many comparing him to former Salzburg prodigy Erling Haaland.

The Slovenian striker managed 11 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across competitions last season.

He has four years left on his current deal with Salzburg and the Austrian side are in no rush to sell the forward.

Manchester United need to get their transfer business completed

Desperate times for Manchester United

With just 24 days left of the transfer window, time is of the essence for Erik ten Hag's side to get their business sorted it out.

Question marks have been raised about the Red Devils' long pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils have been eyeing a move for a new centre-forward signing this summer following the departure of Edinson Cavani.

Haaland and Darwin Nunez were two forwards believed to be in United's sights.

However, both have moved to their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

The goalscoring burden last season fell majorly upon Ronaldo, who made a dramatic return to the club that summer.

The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 38 appearances and was vital to the United side that could only manage a sixth-placed finish.

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly wants out of Old Trafford and to join a Champions League contending side.

Hence, a move for Sesko is now no longer viewed as a long-term project but is rather becoming a necessity.

A lack of centre-forward options on the market is only making their pursuit of the Slovenian become increasingly desperate.

With other top European sides having their eyes on Salzburg's newest teenage prodigy, Manchester United may need to act quickly.

