"Really helpful" - Jurgen Klopp picks out 2 Liverpool players who were instrumental in getting the best out of youngster 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named two players who were instrumental in bringing the best out of talented teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The 18-year-old has been a breakout star for the Merseyside giants this season, who have otherwise endured a difficult season so far.

Bajcetic caught the eye in a Liverpool shirt last night against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Reds won the game 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw by the Midlands club on 7th January but have finally made their way to the fourth round having won the replay.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on teenage sensation Stefan Bajcetic following his wonderful display against Wolves.

The Spain under-18 international came up with an assured performance in the number six role and impressed with his all-action display. Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo:

"Stefan is a good boy, a good player, very smart in his movements, so the younger you are, you need a good start in the game."

"So he had a few situations where I am not sure if he saw there was space or just hoped and he turned and there was actually space, but did really well."

Klopp has highlighted that the duo of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita did really well to bring the most out of the promising midfielder. He added:

"What helps is he wins these challenges and makes the last few steps before he blocks the ball and that is really good and having Thiago next to him is really helpful. Thiago is talking a lot on the pitch and Naby was there tonight which is really helpful."

He continued:

"Both wingers defended really well and Cody was close to the centre for us and around Ruben Neves. He kept the ball for us in possession, which was important for the link-up play."

Stefan Bajcetic, son of former Serbian footballer Srdan Bajcetic, made his debut for the Reds earlier this season.

The 18-year-old has made nine appearances across competitions for Klopp's side so far and has also scored the first Premier League goal of his career.

Journalist provides crucial updates on Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita's Liverpool futures

Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are reportedly in talks with Liverpool regarding contract extensions, as reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Firmino has already achieved legendary status at Anfield since his £29 million move from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015.

The Brazil international has helped the Reds lift seven trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League.

Keita, on the other hand, has not quite been able to live up to the expectations following his £52 million move from RB Leipzig in 2018.

While the Guinea international has showcased his undisputed talent, his availability has been a major issue.

