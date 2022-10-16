"Really hope this isn't the real team" "Klopp is losing the plot" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as attacker drops to the bench for Manchester City clash

Liverpool have announced their starting lineup for the Premier League clash with Manchester City and fans are disappointed to see Darwin Nunez on the bench. The Reds host the reigning league champions at Anfield today in a crunch encounter between two modern-day rivals of English football.

However, while the Sky Blues have continued from they left off last season, Jurgen Klopp's troops have declined, winning only two of their opening eight games.

Liverpool enter today's match on the back of three winless matches and could potentially drop more points against an in-form City side led by the peerless Erling Haaland.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop And the team news is... LIVE! Liverpool are set for a HUGE contest with Manchester City very shortly. How about that XI to face Pep Guardiola's men, Reds? 🤔 #LFC And the team news is... LIVE! Liverpool are set for a HUGE contest with Manchester City very shortly. How about that XI to face Pep Guardiola's men, Reds? 🤔 #LFC https://t.co/l9QUpMnYdi

The home fans are fearing exactly that after seeing Darwin Nunez on the bench as they feel the Merseysiders will have their task cut out without him. Having joined on a club-record fee of £85 million from Benfica in the summer, Nunez hasn't enjoyed the best start to his Liverpool career, scoring only four goals in 10 games, including two in the league from five games.

However, the Uruguayan makes a huge difference off the ball and brings so much pace to his side's attack. Liverpool fans were absolutely baffled by Klopp's decision to bench him, with some hoping that it wasn't their real starting lineup.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Kam 🏎 @KP07_ 🏽 @TheAnfieldTalk Yes, let’s not play Nunez who’s finally finding his feet and actually scoring goals @TheAnfieldTalk Yes, let’s not play Nunez who’s finally finding his feet and actually scoring goals 👍🏽

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Nunez benched, Klopp is losing the plot Nunez benched, Klopp is losing the plot

Luke @Lukey__93 Nah I’m actually fucking fuming that Nunez isn’t playing, nothing against Elliott starting to be honest but I’d rather him drop Jota and play Darwin Nah I’m actually fucking fuming that Nunez isn’t playing, nothing against Elliott starting to be honest but I’d rather him drop Jota and play Darwin

Luke @Lukey__93 Nah I’m actually fucking fuming that Nunez isn’t playing, nothing against Elliott starting to be honest but I’d rather him drop Jota and play Darwin Nah I’m actually fucking fuming that Nunez isn’t playing, nothing against Elliott starting to be honest but I’d rather him drop Jota and play Darwin

Dylan Hay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @dylanrhay @TheAnfieldTalk how has Nunez been dropped and wtf is Milner doing at RB? i really hope this isnt the real team @TheAnfieldTalk how has Nunez been dropped and wtf is Milner doing at RB? i really hope this isnt the real team

Liverpool's title hopes could effectively end today with a defeat to Manchester City

With just two wins and eight points from eight games, Liverpool are currently trailing leaders Arsenal by 17 points and second-placed Manchester City by 15.

Should the Reds succumb to another defeat today, it would effectively end their hopes of mounting another title challenge. Klopp, in his pre-match press conference, conceded that his team aren't in the race this season, and that assumption would gain more substance if Liverpool fail to win today.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes