"Really interesting to see what happens with Ten Hag" - Gary Neville speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Chelsea, adding that he could play a part under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season to equalize against Chelsea on Friday. The game at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw after Marcos Alonso scored the opener for Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a stunning run in the past few games for Manchester United, bagging eight of the last nine goals for the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was criticized earlier and was labeled as 'the problem' for the club. However, football pundits and fans have rallied behind Cristiano Ronaldo, demanding more from the team on the pitch.

After the game at Old Trafford ended on Friday, football pundits dwelled on the situation at Manchester United and how Cristiano Ronaldo is the one lifting them. Speaking on the Portuguese star's future at the club, former player Gary Neville expressed that he would still have a role to play under the new manager.

Erik ten Hag is known for his high intensity press game with young players running the show on the pitch. However, Neville feels that the Dutch manager would still want a seasoned goalscorer and Ronaldo would be a perfect fit for that role.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said:

"He lifts the fans, he gets them on the edge of their seats, takes his chances, and it'll be really interesting to see what happens with Erik Ten Hag.''

"We knows he plays with an aggressive press, he tries to win the ball high up the pitch, that isn't Cristiano's strong point and we know that. But he will want a goalscorer. He will want someone who can put the ball in the back of the net 20 or 25 times.''

Alejandro Garnacho makes his debut for the senior Manchester United side against Chelsea on Friday

Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho played his first game for the senior Manchester United side after being subbed in to replace Elanga against Chelsea on Friday. The 17-year-old expressed his happiness on Twitter, saying that stepping on the pitch for the senior Manchester United side was a 'dream come true' for him.

The forward joined the English club in 2020 and since then has been a regular figure in the Under-18 side. The club has been facing injury issues with many of their first-team players, hence, the academy teenager was called upon to fill the gap.

