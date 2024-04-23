"Really is a magician", "Finds spaces that aren't even there" - Arsenal fans in awe of superstar's 'masterclass' in 5-0 Chelsea thumping

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's dazzling performance in his side's 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea tonight (April 23) saw him heralded by fans on social media.

Odegaard was excellent throughout the Gunners' demolition of their London rivals at the Emirates. The Norweigan playmaker provided two assists and was a constant threat going forward for the hosts.

The 25-year-old midfielder's first assist came in the 57th minute when he found Kai Havertz with a stellar through ball. This allowed Kai Havertz to fire past Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to score his first goal against his former club.

Odegaard's second assist was a sight to behold, as he dumbfounded the Blues' backline with a neat ball over the top. Ben White met it with a superb 70th-minute volley to complete his side's biggest-ever win over the west Londoners.

The 57-cap Norway international has shone since arriving at Arsenal from Real Madrid. Tonight was no different as he put in a man-of-the-match performance to send his side temporarily three points clear of Liverpool in the title race.

Odegaard also made eight key passes and found his man with five of seven long ball attempts. He won eight of 11 ground duels and completed three of four dribble attempts in a top-quality showing at the Emirates.

Arsenal's other goals came through Leandro Trossard (4'), White (52') and Havertz (65'). But, it was Odegaard's outing that caught the eye of fans on social media.

One fan dubbed him a magician:

"Odegaard really is a magician. Great pass (from Odegaard) and a great finish by Havertz."

A Chelsea fan was wowed:

"This Odegaard masterclass..."

One fan praised Odegaard's awareness:

"Odegaard finds spaces that aren't even there, he's my hero."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) waxed lyrical about Odegaard:

"Odegaard!!! Odegaard has been on Cesc levels of performance for Arsenal since January! That pass to Kai!!!!" one fan compared the Norweigan to former Gunners star Cesc Fabregas.

"Odegaard is an artist," another fan opined.

"Odegaard is just phenomenal," one fan wrote.

"Is it mad to say Odegaard may be our best player since Alexis (Sanchez)?" Asked another fan.

Mikel Arteta gave an interesting take on Martin Odegaard before his exploits in Arsenal's win against Chelsea

Martin Odegaard ran the Blues ragged tonight.

Arteta was asked about Odegaard ahead of Arsenal's encounter with Chelsea. The Gunners boss talked up his captain but insisted he's still yet to fulfill his potential (via the club's website):

"Fulfil his potential? Hopefully not. Hopefully, there is still more to come. He's still very young and he’s made huge steps In the last few seasons. He's got a massive role at the club and hopefully we can keep growing."

Odegaard has flourished this season with 11 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions. He's arguably one of, if not, the best creative players in the English top-flight.

Chelsea's defense couldn't handle his creativity at the Emirates tonight. It was a performance that echoed Arteta's stance that there was more to come from the Gunners' skipper.

