"Really poor performance", "May end up with that missed quadruple" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool beat Union Saint-Gilloise in Europa League

A lethargic Liverpool side secured a 2-0 win against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to make it two wins from two in Group E of the UEFA Europa League.

Darwin Nunez returned to the starting lineup but he wasted a golden opportunity to give the Reds the lead in the 17th minute. Harvey Elliot played the ball to Mohamed Salah who drilled a perfect pass to Nunez across the six-yard box but the Uruguayan striker somehow placed his shot wide.

Union grew into the game and had a chance of their own in the 26th minute. Swiss midfielder Cameron Puertas sent a dangerous free kick into Liverpool's box which was met by Swedish forward Gustaf Nilsson but his header flew over the crossbar.

The Reds then took the lead in the 44th minute and Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for the Merseysiders. The Dutch midfielder was on hand to tap home after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had spilled Trent Alexander-Arnold's long-range shot.

However, the Belgian outfit nearly struck back within seconds of going a goal down. Algerian winger Mohamed Amoura clipped the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker but Ibrahima Konate managed to clear the ball to safety.

Gravenberch nearly grabbed himself a brace in the 61st minute if it weren't for a fine save from Moris. The Dutch midfielder struck from just outside the box but was denied by a brilliant diving save.

Liverpool came off the boil somewhat in the second half, perhaps looking forward to the weekend's meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Luis Diaz who came on for Nunez at halftime hit the post in the 79th minute. The Colombian attacker drilled a fine effort off the frame of the goal but he was adjudged offside anyway.

Diogo Jota rounded off a win for the hosts in the 90+2nd minute after Diaz broke and found the Portuguese attacker. He calmly found the back of Moris' net.

It was somewhat of a frustrating night for Klopp's men as they went through the motions at times. One fan wasn't impressed by his team's performance:

"This has been a really poor performance from Liverpool."

Another fan was more positive and is backing the Reds to claim a quadruple this season following Gravenberch's performance:

"Ryan Gravenberch for Liverpool (Starting): 3 Starts, 1 Goal, 2 Assists... We may end up with that missed quadruple."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a lackadaisical win for Liverpool at Anfield:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Steve McManaman stunned by Liverpool star Darwin Nunez's 'dreadful' miss

Darwin Nunez's miss was criticized by Steve McManaman.

Nunez' miss in the first half was one that the Uruguayan striker won't want to look back on. The Reds' club record signing had the simple task of tapping the ball into the back of the net but instead dragged his effort wide.

Steve McManaman was commentating on the game for TNT Sports at the time and he was astounded by Nunez's sitter. The former Anfield hero said (via Empire of the Kop):

“I have no idea. That was as easy as they come. He must have taken his eye off the ball. He could have gone left foot, right foot, anything he wanted. But that was dreadful, to be perfectly honest.”

Nunez has been a hit at Liverpool since joining from Benfica in July 2022 for £85 million. He's bagged 19 goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

However, the 24-year-old is starting to put together a catalog of squandered chances. He can make the most of difficult chances but can also be guilty of losing his composure in reasonably easy goalscoring opportunities.