"Really sad, really bad news" - Mauricio Pochettino speaks out as Chelsea star Wesley Fofana misses pre-season after ACL injury

Mauricio Pochettino has given his verdict on Wesley Fofana missing Chelsea's pre-season due to an ACL injury.

The Frenchman was left out of the Blues' 29-man squad named for the tour of the United States of America this summer. A knee injury was cited as a reason and earlier today (July 18), it was confirmed that he had damaged his ACL.

It puts Fofana out of action for a number of months, leaving Chelsea one quality centre-back short at the start of the new season. Pochettino was asked to address the centre-back's injury in his press conference today in North Carolina.

The Argentine tactician said, via Football.London:

"Really sad, really bad news [Fofana's injury]. We feel so sad. We can only help him and to be again with the team, we know it is tough. We need to help him and wish him all the best. We need to keep going, the competition is there. The competition [sic.] doesn't wait for anyone and we need to be ready."

Fofana signed for Chelsea last summer from Leicester City for a fee of £75 million. Such a price tag carried with it added expectations. His debut season in west London was impacted by a knee injury, restricting him to making just 12 league starts for his new club.

The 22-year-old signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge last summer which showcases Chelsea's belief in the player. But injuries have prevented him from gaining a rhythm in the Blues' starting XI.

Chelsea's stance of Levi Colwill grows stronger after Wesley Fofana ACL injury - reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on keeping Levi Colwill this summer amidst interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with the Seagulls, making 22 appearances across competitions. His defensive acumen coupled with impressive speed and passing ability make him one of the most promising English defenders in his age bracket.

Brighton have been linked with a move for Colwill, but Chelsea's stance has consistently remained the same this summer. They don't want to sell him, more so after Wesley Fofana's injury (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

The Englishman joined the Blues' academy in 2011 but has yet to make his senior bow for the club. His contract runs until June 2025, and Romano claims that a new deal is likely to be on the way.

After Fofana's injury, Colwill would have to compete with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile. Malang Sarr could also be an option for Mauricio Pochettino but he has interest from clubs in France, as per Football.London.

It remains to be seen if the former OGC Nice centre-back will be allowed to leave this summer following Fofana's ACL issue.