“Really sorry” - Real Madrid superstar sends message to Mouctar Diakhaby on social media after injuring him in 2-2 Valencia draw

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has apologized to Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby after accidentally injuring him during the two teams' La Liga encounter.

Los Blancos visited the Mestalla to take on Los Che on Saturday, March 2. A thrilling game shrouded in controversy ended in a 2-2 draw, but Diakhaby's injury emerged as one of the major talking points.

Towards the end of regulation, Tchouameni looked to get a shot away from near Valencia's box. However, he lost his balance and fell on Diakhaby's right leg, with his entire weight falling on the latter. Players from both teams looked worried as Diakhaby was stretchered off.

After the match, Tchouameni took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to the Guinean international. The Real Madrid star wrote:

"Really sorry for what happened Moussa Diakhaby, I wish you a quick recovery 🙏🏽❤"

Valencia later announced that Diakhaby had suffered a dislocated right knee (via GOAL). The player himself provided an update from the hospital (via @EuroFoot on X), thanking fans for their messages of support and stating that he was doing well.

"Embarassing" - Aurelien Tchouameni reacts to controversial end to Real Madrid vs Valencia

As mentioned earlier, Sunday's match at the Mestalla ended in extremely contentious fashion.

With the score at 2-2, Real Madrid won a corner on the right, which Luka Modric played short to Brahim Diaz. Referee Gil Manzano blew his whistle right as Diaz whipped a cross into the box, which was converted by Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos seemed furious with the decision and vehemently protested, arguing with Manzano. However, the latter was unmoved and ended up brandishing red cards to Bellingham and club captain Dani Carvajal.

Hours after the full-time whistle, Aurelien Tchouameni took to X to simply tweet:

"That's embarassing"

Earlier, goals from Hugo Duro (27') and Roman Yaremchuk (30') gave Valencia a 2-0 lead in the first half an hour. However, Vinicius Junior halved the deficit in first-half stoppage time. The Brazilian scored again in the 76th minute to equalize for Real Madrid.

