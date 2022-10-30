"Really stand out" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Leeds United star

Former Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his standout performance in his team's 2-1 win over the Merseyside outfit on Saturday (October 29). The Whites ended their eight-game winless run in the Premier League with a victory over Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

After Rodrigo Moreno opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Mohamed Salah levelled things with a left-footed volley ten minutes later. Crysencio Summerville then scored the an 89th-minute winner as Liverpool suffered their first home defeat of the campaign.

Meslier, 22, produced a game-winning performance between the sticks at the other end. He registered a staggering nine saves against the Reds – the most in a single Premier League game this term.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), Carragher lauded Meslier for his saves against Liverpool, especially off Darwin Nunez. Carragher said:

"Meslier has been fantastic! It's a save you expect him to make but the reaction to get up when he fumbles it is really good. The two big saves from Nunez really stand out."

Apart from his nine saves, the gifted France U21 international also registered three punches, four throws and 15 recoveries during the game.

Squawka @Squawka No goalkeeper has made more saves in a single Premier League game this season than Illan Meslier vs. Liverpool (9).



Liverpool, meanwhile, slumped to ninth in the standings after their fourth loss of the season. They remain on 16 points after 12 games, just five above the relegation zone.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's top-four chances after Leeds loss

During a post-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he's concerned about his team's chances of finishing in the top four. Klopp said (via LFCTV):

"That's actually not my main worry at the moment because there are a lot of other worries. I am, at least, not that dumb that I don't know distances, and I know who is up there, but you cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment."

When asked about the reason behind the Reds' inability to control games, Klopp said that his team is devoid of confidence. He said:

"It's a mix of everything, of course. It is no secret that pretty much everybody on the pitch can play better football; there is no doubt about that. But obviously you have to do the simple stuff right, and then you gain confidence and momentum. That's how it is, and we had that in different games, but today we couldn't gain it."

Liverpool will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday (November 6).

Before that, they will host Napoli on Tuesday (November 1) in the UEFA Champions League, with top spot in the group up for grabs. However, the Reds are unlikely to swing around a +7 goal difference against the Serie A leaders.

