“Really taken Benzema’s Ballon d’Or win personal”, “He is clear from Haaland” – Fans celebrate incredible display from Kylian Mbappe during PSG’s 3-0 win over Ajaccio 

Fans enjoyed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's performance during his side's 3-0 away win against Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (22 October).

The Frenchman bagged two goals and provided a spectacular assist for Lionel Messi during the game.

He opened the scoring for Christophe Galtier's side in the 24th minute after Messi set him up. Mbappe picked up his second assist of the season in the 78th minute when he found Messi with a backheel pass.

Mbappe found the back of the net yet again in the 82nd minute after being set up by Messi for the second time during the game.

Fans were elated to see the performance as many opined that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner took Karim Benzema's recent Ballon d'Or triumph personally.

Others said that Mbappe is a better player than his contemporary, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Many compared Mbappe to former Real Madrid midfielder Guti for his stunning assist. Fans also said that the PSG No. 7 is performing much better since his position change.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kylian Mbappe's amazing performance against Ajaccio:

Don @Opresii Mbappe has really taken Benzema's Ballon D'or win personal.

pranavjrao @pranavjrao After watching this wonderful performance by Mbappe, I think he is clear from Haaland.

ADOFO ASA @_adofoasa__ Mbappe with 2 goals and an assist. Give him the Ballon Dor already.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Look at that smile while pointing at Messi! Mbappe is enjoying Messi!

dominic oludare @pato7dominic GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe is unstoppable Mbappe been cooking since his position has changed but some clowns were here crying he shouldn't voice out when his game was off while being played out of position.

Chey Dunkley @Dunks_92 - Mbappé moving like Spanish Guti with that back heel assist



Mbappé 🤝 Messi



Mbappé 🤝 Messi Playground football! Everything about this is filthy!

Mbappe has now scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 15 games across all competitions this season. The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 32 points on the board from 12 games.

French newspapers opined on Kylian Mbappe's future in PSG

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's future in the French capital looked uncertain as reports emerged that the star attacker wants to leave the club in January. However, the forward has since come out to deny those rumors. L'Equipe recently shared their take on the situation (via MARCA):

"On Sunday, it was important that Mbappe denied having asked to leave for PSG. If Mbappe has the feeling of having been betrayed by unfulfilled promises, PSG shares a similar feeling towards a player to whom it has given in to all demands, even beyond the sporting aspect."

Le Parisien also reported:

"The impact was great and the denials of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier did little to put out the fire and especially did not calm Mbappe's anger against Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his unfulfilled promises."

