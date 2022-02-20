"Really upset" - Pochettino says it's his responsibility to find 'positives' after PSG's shock 3-1 defeat to Nantes

Mauricio Pochettino was left disappointed following Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes in Ligue 1.

The 49-year-old manager stated that the negatives outweighed the positives in PSG's shock defeat to Nantes. The Argentine tactician has a lot to think about going forward. Speaking after his side's second league defeat, he said:

"We're really upset, we're disappointed with the result because we didn't play badly and there were many positives. We lost the game because of a few moments where they were very clinical in front of goal. We were made to pay for that."

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss added:

"For me there are many positives but when you lose 3-1 against Nantes it's difficult to find them. It's my responsibility to find them and to try to fix the problems that we had tonight. I don't think that we were tired, it was a different game and different competition. We were aware of that but we didn't manage the situation very well."

PSG had a rare off day against Nantes and were 3-0 down at half-time. Neymar pulled one back for the Parisians early in the second half to give them some hope. However, Nantes held on to secure all three points against the Ligue 1 giants.

Prior to their game against Nantes, PSG had notched up four consecutive wins in the league. These include convincing wins against Reims and Lille, each by a four-goal margin.

However, it is worth mentioning that Paris Saint-Germain had a tough mid-week game against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. However, they did secure a 1-0 win over Los Blancos.

PSG still have a commanding lead in the Ligue 1 standings

Despite their defeat, PSG are still comfortable at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisian outfit have amassed 59 points from 25 points and are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille. Marseille, however, do have a game in hand.

Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to win his first Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. The club missed out on the title to LOSC Lille last season by just one point.

ø @LuninRMA FACT: Ligue 1 is the most boring league in the world.



PSG can literally lose their next two league matches and still be on top. FACT: Ligue 1 is the most boring league in the world.PSG can literally lose their next two league matches and still be on top. https://t.co/Im5AoN46zH

PSG will next host St-Etienne on 26th February before traveling to face Nice on 5th March. They will then travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh