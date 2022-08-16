Reason behind 'handshake war' between Tuchel and Conte after Chelsea vs. Spurs identified – Reports

Christian Falk of Bild Sport has shed light on the touchline confrontation between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte on Sunday, 14 August.

The game at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 after Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane netted an injury-time winner.

According to Christian Falk, the whole incident was ignited by Antonio Conte, who cursed the Blues management several times throughout the game. The journalist labeled the incident the "Handshake War" in his tweet:

"The "Handshake War“ between Tuchel and Conte was triggered by Conte: The Spurs Coach shoutet several times to the bench of Chelsea: 'F**k off!"

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were included in a couple of feuds on the touchline during the game in the Premier League. The more hostile incident between the pair happened right after the full-time whistle.

Conte extended his hand to the German, as is customary after a game, but Tuchel grabbed on firmly to Conte's hand and didn't allow him to walk away. Conte then got in Tuchel's face who pointed with his fingers towards his eyes while looking at the Italian, as if to say, "look into my eyes."

The pair was swiftly separated by their team members, with referee Anthony Taylor showing red cards to both men.

Following the incident, both Conte and Tuchel have been charged by the FA for their misconduct. The statement from the governing body reads as follows [via eurosport]:

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday, August 14, 2022. It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Both managers have until Thursday, 18 August, 2022 to provide their respective responses."

It is worth mentioning that Antonio Conte was previously a Chelsea manager. The Italian tactician guided the Blues to the Premier League title back in 2017 and an FA Cup triumph in 2018. However, when he was sacked in 2018, Conte felt the injustice and had an angry response for the Blues management.

When do Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur play again?

The second iteration of the London Derby between Chelsea and Spurs will take place on 25 February 2023 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will take place in the second half of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As things stand, both the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur have picked up four points from their opening two games this season. Thomas Tuchel's side beat Everton 1-0 in their opening game while Spurs secured a 4-1 win over Southampton in their season opener.

