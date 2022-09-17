Recalling the time when PSG superstar Neymar picked his dream 5-a-side team including Lionel Messi but no goalkeeper

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. picked his dream five-a-side team with current players in 2020 without a goalkeeper.

The Brazilian player picked his former Barcelona and current PSG teammate Lionel Messi. He went with another one of his teammates in France, Kylian Mbappe. Former Chelsea and current Real Madrid star Eden Hazard was also included in the line-up.

Luis Suarez, another former teammate from Barcelona, was also a part of the team. Former Manchester United and current Juventus star Paul Pogba completed the line-up.

Much to everyone's surprise, Neymar didn't name a goalkeeper in his side. However, given the pedigree of the team, they might not need one.

Another thing to note is the fact that there were no Brazilian players named in the side. To clarify, Red Bull, the organizer of the interview, asked the Brazilian not to name any of his compatriots.

The PSG No. 10 also named a five-a-side dream side of all time. The former Barcelona superstar picked a team that was dominated by former Premier League superstars.

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry were picked by the Brazilian star. Former teammate and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez was the final member.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has gotten off to a fantastic start this season. In 10 games so far in all competitions, he has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists.

The French club currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, having collected 19 points from seven games. They have also won both of their UEFA Champions League games against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos squashes claims that Kylian Mbappe wanted Neymar out of the club

Real Madrid vs. PSG.

There were rumors over the summer transfer window that Kylian Mbappe wanted Neymar out of PSG. However, the club's sporting director, Luis Campos, denied such reports as he recently said (via GOAL):

"No. I even heard that Kylian had demanded that we take Neymar out. No. We count on all three. Last year, Kylian was the best player in the world. Messi was adapting, Neymar was injured and Kylian held the team together. He is a huge player."

PSG's superstar trio have gotten off to a stunning start to the campaign and fans can expect a triumphant season ahead for the club.

