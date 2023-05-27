Recently sacked Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn claims he was forbidden from travelling to Koln to celebrate Bundesliga title win

Outgoing Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed that the club forbade him from coming to the stadium for their final game of the season. The German giants beat Koln in their final game to win the Bundesliga in dramatic fashion.

Kahn's future at Bayern Munich has been in the balance for the last few months, as the German side were looking for a change. Reports in BILD suggest that the board were not happy with the legendary goalkeeper and believed it was time to part ways.

Taking to Twitter after the final whistle on Saturday, Kahn posted a message to fans and said that he was asked to stay away from the stadium. However, he's still in support of the club and said that he's waiting for their 12th title in a row next season, writing:

"Unbelievable! A big compliment and congratulations guys! I always told you so! Always give everything to the end and never give up. I am incredibly proud of you and this achievement!

"I would like to celebrate with you, but unfortunately I can't be with you today because the club has forbidden me. I'm looking forward to next season. We will not only be German champions for the 12th time! Let's celebrate!"

Bayern won 2-1 at Koln, and with Borussia Dortmund only drawing 2-2 at home to Mainz, the former won their 11th straight Bundesliga title. Both clubs finished with the same number of points (71), but Bayern won on goal difference.

Bayern Munich part ways with Oliver Kahn and appoint replacement

Herbert Hainer, the Bayern Munich chairman, has said that it was a tough decision to sack Oliver Kahn. He said the club were left with no choice but to part ways after recent developments. Hainer said via iMiaSanMia:

"The decision to part ways with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the Supervisory Board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board.

"We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always be a big personality at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for the future."

The German champions have wasted no time to appointed Kahn's replacement: Jan-Christian Dreesen. The new CEO said that he had some personal plans but had to shelve them quickly, as the club wanted him to join. He said, via iMiaSanMia:

"This club has always been close to my heart. I will continue to use all my energy to be successful with FC Bayern in all areas, and I'm looking forward to the new task. Anyone who knows me knows how much the club, its employees and our fans mean to me"

Bayern Munich are done for the season after they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League earlier this season under Thomas Tuchel. The players will now split for the summer break. Their next game will be a pre-season clash against Manchester City in Japan on July 26.

