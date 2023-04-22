"Reds’ interest is an honour for him" - Journalist claims Liverpool target is delighted with possible move

BILD journalist Christian Falk reports that Ryan Gravenberch appeared to be delighted when told Liverpool were interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

This occurred when Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bayern Munich at the Etihad, knocking the Bavarians out of the UEFA Champions League on 19 April.

Gravenberch currently plies his trade for Bayern Munich as a midfielder but has struggled to break into the starting XI under both Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann this season. He made a name for himself at Ajax, scoring 12 goals in 103 appearances over the span of four seasons.

The Dutchman was signed by Bayern Munich for a reported €18 million at the start of the 2022-23 season and was expected to make an impact with the team. However, most of his appearances have been off the bench and he has only played 27 games so far this season, scoring just once and providing one assist.

Rumors have been circulating that Liverpool are interested in bringing him to Anfield in the summer. A report from The Mirror stated that Gravenberch informed Liverpool chiefs that he would be willing to leave Bayern at the end of the season.

Gravenberch refused to comment on the possible move when asked about it after the UCL loss to Manchester City. However, journalist Christian Falk informed Caught Offside that the Dutchman did respond positively. He said:

“I talked with Ryan [Gravenberch] after the match with Manchester City about his interest [from Liverpool] and he didn’t want to comment on it. But he had a big smile on his face, so it was clear that the Reds’ interest is an honor for him.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| “I talked with Ryan [Gravenberch] after the match with Manchester City about his interest [from Liverpool] and he didn’t want to comment on it. But he had a big smile on his face, so it was clear that the Reds’ interest is an honour for him.” [ @cfbayern for @caughtoffside 🥈| “I talked with Ryan [Gravenberch] after the match with Manchester City about his interest [from Liverpool] and he didn’t want to comment on it. But he had a big smile on his face, so it was clear that the Reds’ interest is an honour for him.” [@cfbayern for @caughtoffside] https://t.co/xruA1g6NWK

The Reds would be bolstered by his arrival this summer. With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner expected to move on, Liverpool will need arrivals in midfield to return to their best form next season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be fit for his Anfield send-off

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic that forward Roberto Firmino will be fit and available for an emotional send-off before the end of the season.

Firmino decided not to renew his contract at Anfield to pursue a new challenge in his career. This marked the end of a brilliant eight-year spell at the club. The Brazil international has made 360 appearances, scoring 109 goals to date. He has also won multiple trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Unfortunately, he picked up a muscle injury in training this week and is expected to miss the next couple of games. When asked if Firmino would return to action before the end of the season, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I really, really, really hope. And I think so as well, yes. If you watched international football over the past five or six years and you love football and you didn't pick up anything in a similar role as Bobby Firmino then it would be a really bad decision, to be honest."

Liverpool's final game at Anfield this season will be on 20 May against Aston Villa, giving the Brazilian a month to recover for a well-deserved send-off.

Poll : 0 votes