"Referee was quicker to disallow than VAR" - Pep Guardiola delivers verdict on Erling Haaland's disallowed goal in Manchester City v Spurs clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shared his take on Erling Haaland's disallowed goal during their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The game, held on February 27, saw the Sky Blues climb up to the fourth position in the league table with 47 points off 27 games.

Erling Haaland scored an early goal (12') to give the visitors a lead in the first half. He found the back of the net once again during second-half stoppage time but referee Jarred Gillett ruled it out due to an alleged handball. The referee awarded the foul to Spurs as Haaland and Kevin Danso appeared to have been involved in an altercation to bring the ball down ahead of the Norwegian scoring.

Following Gillett's decision, a lengthy VAR check confirmed the same, and the goal was canceled.

In the post-match press conference, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gave a seemingly sarcastic response to the incident and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I didn't see it, but the referee was quicker to disallow than VAR. The referee was clever. He should give us a little more time to enjoy the goal. We won so it doesn't matter but I don't know. I didn't see it on TV. It was not clear [handball]. If it happens, there are a lot of doubts. If VAR took the time, it's because there was a lot of doubts that the referee didn't have."

With Pep Guardiola's side back in the top four of the Premier League, they will now switch their focus to the FA Cup. The Sky Blues will clash with Plymouth Argyle in Round 5 of the competition on March 1.

"It’s clearly a big mistake" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland insists that his goal against Spurs should not have been disallowed

Erling Haaland - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Manchester City star Erling Haaland claimed that the referee made the wrong call about his disallowed goal during stoppage time. The Norwegian superstar said (via The Mirror):

"It’s because he [Gillett] made the decision on the pitch, that it was a free kick. I don't think it is, it’s clearly a big mistake, but we are humans, we make mistakes. It’s a great goal and I don't think it’s handball but what can we do, we won, I'm happy. I think it's a wrong decision."

The Manchester City superstar added that the referee should have declared it a penalty over a free-kick.

"I think it's more of a penalty than a free-kick but I think because he gave the decision on the pitch, I think it's a bit of the reason he stood with the decision. I never think that should be disallowed. I think it's completely wrong, but that's me. It was a great goal though, so sad. I think it's more of a penalty, that's my opinion," he said.

Following Erling Haaland's strike against Spurs, the Norwegian superstar has recorded 28 goals and three assists in 36 appearances for Manchester City. He is still five goals behind Mohamed Salah (25 goals) in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 20 goals to his name in the league.

