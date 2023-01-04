"Referee ruined the game" "What an infuriating watch" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal are held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Newcastle United

Fans on Twitter blamed the referee for ruining the game during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle United. The clash between the two sides in the top four was a tightly contested one.

Despite enjoying 67% possession, the Gunners couldn't find the back of the net against Newcastle. Fans, however, are convinced that Mikel Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty for Dan Burn's challenge on Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Magpies' defense was rock solid throughout the game and Nick Pope pulled off a stunning save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.

The officials were criticized on Twitter for their failure to take control of the game as many opined there was constant fouling and time wasting throughout the match. Referee Andrew Madley showed nine yellow cards during the encounter.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after Arsenal's Premier League clash against Newcastle United:

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees Yes, that should have been a penalty to Arsenal as Dan Burn clearly drags down Gabriel by the shirt in the box

P™ @SemperFiArsenal How is this not a penalty???

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal Zinchenko's reaction is all of us right now

James Benge @jamesbenge Every Newcastle player was level with or behind their 18 yard line there. Arsenal thudding their head against a brick wall on occasion.

P™ @SemperFiArsenal The best league in the world has the worst referees spoiling it. Absolutely clueless display

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees Andy Madley has had an absolutely horrendous display tonight in this Arsenal vs Newcastle fixture. Far too many bookings and has lost all control of the game

AFTV @AFTVMedia



AFTV @AFTVMedia

87' | Eddie... so close to breaking the deadlock inside the box 🔴 0-0 ⚫️ | #AFC #Arsenal #ARSNEW

Ivan 🇸🇮 #XaviOut #WembySZN @FCB_Ivan1 Odegaard just because you wear #8 at Arsenal and you're left footed doesn't mean you can pass like him mfr, relax with those chip passes

LiveScore @livescore



LiveScore @livescore

What a save from Pope to deny Nketiah a dramatic late winner for Arsenal 👏#ARSNEW

Andrew 🍻 @AndyArsenal17 No wonder Newcastle don't concede. Every time they lose possession they put every single player behind the ball. Fair play it's frustrating but effective.

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Timewasting, rotational fouling at every given opportunity, surrounding the referee at every given opportunity and making sure an Arsenal player is booked.

Newcastle have turned into Stoke City of the 2000's.



Newcastle have turned into Stoke City of the 2000's. Timewasting, rotational fouling at every given opportunity, surrounding the referee at every given opportunity and making sure an Arsenal player is booked.Newcastle have turned into Stoke City of the 2000's.

Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 @OleleSalvador LOL Arsenal & Newcastle playing like the top 2 teams in the Premier League and I can't even be shocked! They both have been rock solid in attack and defense🥲

Denzel 🇦🇷 @DzenoYSL Arsenal just got robbed so bad wtf do you even have VAR if you're not going to use it?

Hotspur Edition @HotspurEdition These Arsenal players and manager are truly embarrassing you know. What the fuck am I watching on my screen the way they're reacting with that penalty appeal?

𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 🇺🇸🇵🇱 @mutd_chris these arsenal fans only whine, they're so frustrating to watch

Charlie @TheChief657 Chanting "V-A-R" might be a new low for Arsenal fans. The handball rule is ridiculous but have some self respect lads

Tom Meiring @TomMeiring Arsenal bunch of babies. Such theatrics 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️

Westie @MrProWestie Come on… If Rashford has his goal chalked off against Wolves for handball, how is that not a penalty for Arsenal?!

Michael Riba @CoachRiba



Michael Riba @CoachRiba

There hasn't been one dead ball in favor of Arsenal that Newcastle didn't kick away to waste time. #ARSNEW

سعود التميمي ⅌. @sll_777



سعود التميمي ⅌. @sll_777

Newcastle is the worst football team @Arsenal Wasting time, aggressive rotational fouling, cheating the referee, falling to the ground every minute

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table despite their draw against Newcastle United

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

A draw against Newcastle United certainly wasn't the start to 2023 that Arsenal would have hoped for. Despite the disappointing result, Mikel Arteta's side remain at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners now have 44 points on the board from 17 games. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester city. Pep Guardiola's men, however, have played a game less than the Gunners.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 35 points on the board after 18 games. They are level with Manchester United on points but Erik ten Hag's side have played a game-in-hand.

Arteta expected a tough clash against Newcastle, as he said beforehand (via Football.London):

"A very good team. Very well coached. I think what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it’s incredible. Big credit to him and his coaching staff. Then they have created a belief, a big momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponent. We are going to play at home in front of our crowd and we’re looking forward to it."

The Gunners will next play Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9.

