"Referee ruined the game" "What an infuriating watch" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal are held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Newcastle United

Fans on Twitter blamed the referee for ruining the game during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle United. The clash between the two sides in the top four was a tightly contested one.
Despite enjoying 67% possession, the Gunners couldn't find the back of the net against Newcastle. Fans, however, are convinced that Mikel Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty for Dan Burn's challenge on Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Magpies' defense was rock solid throughout the game and Nick Pope pulled off a stunning save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.
The officials were criticized on Twitter for their failure to take control of the game as many opined there was constant fouling and time wasting throughout the match. Referee Andrew Madley showed nine yellow cards during the encounter.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after Arsenal's Premier League clash against Newcastle United:
Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table despite their draw against Newcastle United
A draw against Newcastle United certainly wasn't the start to 2023 that Arsenal would have hoped for. Despite the disappointing result, Mikel Arteta's side remain at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners now have 44 points on the board from 17 games. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester city. Pep Guardiola's men, however, have played a game less than the Gunners.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 35 points on the board after 18 games. They are level with Manchester United on points but Erik ten Hag's side have played a game-in-hand.
Arteta expected a tough clash against Newcastle, as he said beforehand (via Football.London):
"A very good team. Very well coached. I think what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it’s incredible. Big credit to him and his coaching staff. Then they have created a belief, a big momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponent. We are going to play at home in front of our crowd and we’re looking forward to it."
The Gunners will next play Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9.