"Referee ruined the game" "What an infuriating watch" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal are held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Newcastle United

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 04, 2023 03:35 AM IST
Twitter reacted to Arsenal's goalless draw against Newcastle United

Fans on Twitter blamed the referee for ruining the game during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle United. The clash between the two sides in the top four was a tightly contested one.

Despite enjoying 67% possession, the Gunners couldn't find the back of the net against Newcastle. Fans, however, are convinced that Mikel Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty for Dan Burn's challenge on Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Magpies' defense was rock solid throughout the game and Nick Pope pulled off a stunning save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.

The officials were criticized on Twitter for their failure to take control of the game as many opined there was constant fouling and time wasting throughout the match. Referee Andrew Madley showed nine yellow cards during the encounter.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after Arsenal's Premier League clash against Newcastle United:

Yes, that should have been a penalty to Arsenal as Dan Burn clearly drags down Gabriel by the shirt in the box https://t.co/Egsc9V71Rb
How is this not a penalty??? https://t.co/U7jxvf31en
Zinchenko's reaction is all of us right now
Every Newcastle player was level with or behind their 18 yard line there. Arsenal thudding their head against a brick wall on occasion.
The best league in the world has the worst referees spoiling it. Absolutely clueless display
Andy Madley has had an absolutely horrendous display tonight in this Arsenal vs Newcastle fixture. Far too many bookings and has lost all control of the game
87' | Eddie... so close to breaking the deadlock inside the box 😢 🔴 0-0 ⚫️ | #AFC #Arsenal #ARSNEW
Ramsdale on corners.#ARSNEW #ArsenalNewcastle #Arsenal https://t.co/Pd0zSvWYr1
If this was FIFA extra time rules, this might’ve been a clear 20 minutes#arsenal #arsnew
Odegaard just because you wear #8 at Arsenal and you're left footed doesn't mean you can pass like him mfr, relax with those chip passes https://t.co/Ix6qVVuIFx
Arsenal … https://t.co/5pYyuGuhj2
What a save from Pope to deny Nketiah a dramatic late winner for Arsenal 👏#ARSNEW https://t.co/LGBnr8L7wm
No wonder Newcastle don’t concede. Every time they lose possession they put every single player behind the ball. Fair play it’s frustrating but effective. https://t.co/BUZkL3ctDF
Arsenal vs. Newcastle: https://t.co/v98X1Ceg5V
Timewasting, rotational fouling at every given opportunity, surrounding the referee at every given opportunity and making sure an Arsenal player is booked.Newcastle have turned into Stoke City of the 2000's.
LOL Arsenal & Newcastle playing like the top 2 teams in the Premier League and I can’t even be shocked! They both have been rock solid in attack and defense🥲
Arsenal fans to Referee after match #ARSNEW https://t.co/k87nqCaUaw
Yeah sure no problem! 👍 😅 https://t.co/Buhyjh2S11
Arsenal just got robbed so bad wtf do you even have VAR if you're not going to use it?
Good result for Howe & men,better one for Manchester City. Dropped points for Arsenal #ARSNEW
These Arsenal players and manager are truly embarrassing you know. What the fuck am I watching on my screen the way they’re reacting with that penalty appeal?
these arsenal fans only whine, they’re so frustrating to watch
Chanting "V-A-R" might be a new low for Arsenal fans. The handball rule is ridiculous but have some self respect lads
Arsenal bunch of babies. Such theatrics 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️
Come on… If Rashford has his goal chalked off against Wolves for handball, how is that not a penalty for Arsenal?!
There hasn't been one dead ball in favor of Arsenal that Newcastle didn't kick away to waste time. #ARSNEW
@Arsenal Referee ruined the game for us.
@Arsenal What an infuriating watch even the subs “warming up” finding a way to get in on the time wasting 🤣🤣
@Arsenal Wasting time, aggressive rotational fouling, cheating the referee, falling to the ground every minuteNewcastle is the worst football team
@Arsenal Absolute Robberyyyyy !!!!!!!!!!!

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table despite their draw against Newcastle United

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

A draw against Newcastle United certainly wasn't the start to 2023 that Arsenal would have hoped for. Despite the disappointing result, Mikel Arteta's side remain at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners now have 44 points on the board from 17 games. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester city. Pep Guardiola's men, however, have played a game less than the Gunners.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 35 points on the board after 18 games. They are level with Manchester United on points but Erik ten Hag's side have played a game-in-hand.

Arteta expected a tough clash against Newcastle, as he said beforehand (via Football.London):

"A very good team. Very well coached. I think what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it’s incredible. Big credit to him and his coaching staff. Then they have created a belief, a big momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponent. We are going to play at home in front of our crowd and we’re looking forward to it."

The Gunners will next play Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9.

