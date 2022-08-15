"Referees in this country are corrupt," "A disgrace" - Chelsea fans brand Tottenham Hotspur star a 'thug' as he gets away with violent foul on Marc Cucurella

Chelsea and Tottenham Hostspur will have to share the spoils after they ended their Premier League clash with an intense 2-2 draw. A last-gasp goal from Harry Kane drew the visitors level, but the Blues supporters felt that the goal should never have stood.

Prior to the corner taken by Spurs, which Kane scored, Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair. However, after a review by VAR and referee Anthony Taylor, the foul was not given, and Tottenham were allowed to take their corner, which led to a goal.

Angry Chelsea fans took to Twitter to slam the decision by the referee, with some calling Romero names. Here is a selection of tweets from the Stamford Bridge faithful, who were so close to celebrating a win, but had to make do with a draw:

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Romero dragged Cucurella down by his hair. VAR looked and said it’s all good. Corruption. Anthony Taylor, corrupt. Romero dragged Cucurella down by his hair. VAR looked and said it’s all good. Corruption. Anthony Taylor, corrupt.

James. @afcjxmes Romero didn’t get sent off because he’s got this ‘aggressive but not reckless’ reputation, it’s ridiculous. Romero didn’t get sent off because he’s got this ‘aggressive but not reckless’ reputation, it’s ridiculous.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Romero PULLED Cucurella’s hair until he was on the floor & VAR said no foul? Disgrace. Referees in this country are corrupt. Romero PULLED Cucurella’s hair until he was on the floor & VAR said no foul? Disgrace. Referees in this country are corrupt.

- @GPv3000 romero has been pants whole game romero has been pants whole game

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ CORRUPTION AGAIN!!!



ROMERO PULLS CUCURELLA DOWN BY THE HAIR AND ABSOLUTELY NO CALL!!! CORRUPTION AGAIN!!!ROMERO PULLS CUCURELLA DOWN BY THE HAIR AND ABSOLUTELY NO CALL!!!

MGH @MGH Surely Romero should have been sent off and then no corner? Draw is a good result for us, but man that is jammy for Spurs. Surely Romero should have been sent off and then no corner? Draw is a good result for us, but man that is jammy for Spurs.

FutbolChelsea @FutbolCheIsea Romero clearly pulls Cucurella’s hair but yeah the goal still stands whatever man



Romero clearly pulls Cucurella’s hair but yeah the goal still stands whatever man https://t.co/ElN9nTz8bt

Dubois @CFCDUBois I’m genuinely surprised Cucurella’s not bald the way Romero ripped his hair I’m genuinely surprised Cucurella’s not bald the way Romero ripped his hair

Adeyemi @adelove2100 Romero PULLED Cucurella’s hair until he was on the floor & VAR said no foul? Disgrace. Referees in this country are corrupt. Romero PULLED Cucurella’s hair until he was on the floor & VAR said no foul? Disgrace. Referees in this country are corrupt. https://t.co/W2NlFlgOSE

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Romero grabbing Cucurella by the hair and dragging him to the floor is violent conduct. It’s a straight red card in any league in the world. The referee/VAR let it slide and Spurs score from the resulting attack. Cheats. Romero grabbing Cucurella by the hair and dragging him to the floor is violent conduct. It’s a straight red card in any league in the world. The referee/VAR let it slide and Spurs score from the resulting attack. Cheats.

L @LeeFussballV2 Contes already matchfixing on GW2 and romero is a thug with zero football ability Contes already matchfixing on GW2 and romero is a thug with zero football ability

Ovi Petreus @ovidiupetreus Cuti Romero has mastered the art of looking like a thug on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Mustafi than a Ramos. A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated. Cuti Romero has mastered the art of looking like a thug on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Mustafi than a Ramos. A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated.

The result will see the Blues fail to get their second win in a row, following a game that they controlled for large parts. Antonio Conte will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out why his Spurs side struggled to deal with the home side's onslaught.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Match Report

Antonio Conte went up against his former team in a feisty engagement that ended in a draw for both sides when Tottenham Hotspur visited Chelsea. The Italian tactician’s side had not won at Stamford bridge in over 30 tries heading into the tie and failed to beat them on this occasion as well.

The Blues opened the scoring for the match, with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly scoring an absolute rocket to give them the lead. The Senegal captain scored a superb volley in the 19th minute off a corner from fellow new arrival, Marc Cucurella.

The Blues headed into half-time with a goal advantage and looked set to see out the game as the better side. However, in the 68th minute, Spurs drew level through Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

The Danish midfielder found the net thanks to a Ben Davies pass after the ball was nicked off Jorginho in the box. However the Lilywhites were pegged back, as the Blues asserted dominance on their turf.

Chelsea restored their lead through Reece James after the full-back found the back of the net after being laid on by Raheem Sterling in the 77th minute. The Blues faithful expected the game to be wrapped up at that point. However, Harry Kane made sure Conte did not lose to his former side with an injury time strike.

However, the drama did not end with the goals with Tuchel and Conte getting into a strong disagreement after the final whistle. Both managers will hope to build on their performances and hope they can both lead their team to successful campaigns off the back of this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat