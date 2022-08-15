"Referees in this country are corrupt," "A disgrace" - Chelsea fans brand Tottenham Hotspur star a 'thug' as he gets away with violent foul on Marc Cucurella

Chelsea and Tottenham Hostspur will have to share the spoils after they ended their Premier League clash with an intense 2-2 draw. A last-gasp goal from Harry Kane drew the visitors level, but the Blues supporters felt that the goal should never have stood.
Prior to the corner taken by Spurs, which Kane scored, Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair. However, after a review by VAR and referee Anthony Taylor, the foul was not given, and Tottenham were allowed to take their corner, which led to a goal.
Angry Chelsea fans took to Twitter to slam the decision by the referee, with some calling Romero names. Here is a selection of tweets from the Stamford Bridge faithful, who were so close to celebrating a win, but had to make do with a draw:
The result will see the Blues fail to get their second win in a row, following a game that they controlled for large parts. Antonio Conte will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out why his Spurs side struggled to deal with the home side's onslaught.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Match Report
Antonio Conte went up against his former team in a feisty engagement that ended in a draw for both sides when Tottenham Hotspur visited Chelsea. The Italian tactician’s side had not won at Stamford bridge in over 30 tries heading into the tie and failed to beat them on this occasion as well.
The Blues opened the scoring for the match, with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly scoring an absolute rocket to give them the lead. The Senegal captain scored a superb volley in the 19th minute off a corner from fellow new arrival, Marc Cucurella.
The Blues headed into half-time with a goal advantage and looked set to see out the game as the better side. However, in the 68th minute, Spurs drew level through Pierre-Emile Hojberg.
The Danish midfielder found the net thanks to a Ben Davies pass after the ball was nicked off Jorginho in the box. However the Lilywhites were pegged back, as the Blues asserted dominance on their turf.
Chelsea restored their lead through Reece James after the full-back found the back of the net after being laid on by Raheem Sterling in the 77th minute. The Blues faithful expected the game to be wrapped up at that point. However, Harry Kane made sure Conte did not lose to his former side with an injury time strike.
However, the drama did not end with the goals with Tuchel and Conte getting into a strong disagreement after the final whistle. Both managers will hope to build on their performances and hope they can both lead their team to successful campaigns off the back of this game.