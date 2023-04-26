“Refund the fans”, “This club is going to end me” - Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer fifth straight defeat under Frank Lampard

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, April 26. Fans on Twitter exploded as the Blues dropped points in their sixth consecutive league game.

Frank Lampard's side entered the contest having lost all four games under the caretaker manager. As they searched for their first win under Lampard, an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta saw the Blues fall behind in the 37th minute.

Despite enjoying the lions' share of possession and making many attempts, Lampard's side failed to find an equalizer. Bryan Mbeumo added to the Blues' misery with his 78th minute strike.

The Blues remain in the 11th spot in the league table as a result of their home defeat. They have 39 points on the board from 32 matches. Brentford, meanwhile, jumped to the ninth spot with 47 points after 33 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Chelsea played Brentford at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea Xpo @ChelseaXpo Since I started watching @ChelseaFC this is lowest point I've ever seen. Since I started watching @ChelseaFC this is lowest point I've ever seen.

DJS @DJS1622 Can’t wait to be playing in championship next season 🤣🤣 kill me #CHEBRE Can’t wait to be playing in championship next season 🤣🤣 kill me #CHEBRE

NotSubz @SubzBackup 🥺 chelsea fans thinking we cant see the beating theyre getting chelsea fans thinking we cant see the beating theyre getting 😭😭🥺 https://t.co/HycV3jZpyz

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Chelsea fans after every gameweek Chelsea fans after every gameweek https://t.co/34VFEZCjLl

Troll Football @TrollFootball Chelsea fans seeing Arsenal bottle the league title but then remember they might relegated



Dubois @CFCDUBois Celebrated more City goals than Chelsea goals this month Celebrated more City goals than Chelsea goals this month https://t.co/DXDUxacSwM

⚡ @UTDCJ_ chelsea fans finally getting a chelsea player's goal notification but it's an own goal

Dubois @CFCDUBois Pochettino’s first trophy in England will be the championship with Chelsea Pochettino’s first trophy in England will be the championship with Chelsea https://t.co/oBtuKx7hqH

حمود @sushiniesta Every time chelsea lose a game, I think of this tweet. Every time chelsea lose a game, I think of this tweet. https://t.co/KtlXhYAmkX

حمود @sushiniesta Chelsea fans after they spent 700m and survive relegation Chelsea fans after they spent 700m and survive relegation https://t.co/TwH7tBmfAb

MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou Chelsea are currently losing but nobody has time to banter them because we expected it Chelsea are currently losing but nobody has time to banter them because we expected it https://t.co/F7wn5pv1Sv

Dubois @CFCDUBois Chelsea fans are numb to losing games now, no one was phased by Brentford’s goal LOOOOL Chelsea fans are numb to losing games now, no one was phased by Brentford’s goal LOOOOL

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi Chelsea is just an advanced Schalke04 in the Premier league with women fellowship vibes. Chelsea is just an advanced Schalke04 in the Premier league with women fellowship vibes.

Vᴅʏᴋ @VdykCFC



Get Pochettino in NOW, not later. We’re suffering badly, this isn’t even funny anymore, it’s straight inhumane torture. We can’t take this anymore, it’s getting ridiculous



Conn @ConnCFC Not even angry. It’s expected at this point man. Chelsea are awful Not even angry. It’s expected at this point man. Chelsea are awful

kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi Me unhappy that Chelsea is losing but very happy that arsenal is also losing Me unhappy that Chelsea is losing but very happy that arsenal is also losing😂😂 https://t.co/6VL1C2oTjL

~ @CFCdruw Azpilicueta just scored Chelsea’s second goal in the month of April!



rumpel @rumpel_irving The way Chelsea is tanking I won’t be surprise if they end up drafting Victor Wembenyama The way Chelsea is tanking I won’t be surprise if they end up drafting Victor Wembenyama 😂😂 https://t.co/A33MTjkA96

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has successfully undergone surgery

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has successfully undergone surgery after an injury to his pubic bone. The Englishman has been one of the Blues' most important players in recent seasons.

Mount, however, failed to replicate his best form this term with only three goals and six assists in 35 matches. Mount sent the fans a message on social media after his surgery. He wrote (via the Blues' website):

"Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks! Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me."

Frank Lampard previously shared an update on Mount's fitness, telling the media:

"Mason is the same as Reece unfortunately, although he possibly might be back in time for our last game of the season, but that’s not certain. Mason has been carrying this pelvic injury for a quite a while, it definitely predates myself by a while."

In Mount's absence, the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and more will perhaps get more opportunities in the first XI for the remainder of the season. The Blues play Arsenal next at the Emirates on May 2.

