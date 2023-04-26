“Refund the fans”, “This club is going to end me” - Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer fifth straight defeat under Frank Lampard

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, April 26. Fans on Twitter exploded as the Blues dropped points in their sixth consecutive league game.
Frank Lampard's side entered the contest having lost all four games under the caretaker manager. As they searched for their first win under Lampard, an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta saw the Blues fall behind in the 37th minute.
Despite enjoying the lions' share of possession and making many attempts, Lampard's side failed to find an equalizer. Bryan Mbeumo added to the Blues' misery with his 78th minute strike.
The Blues remain in the 11th spot in the league table as a result of their home defeat. They have 39 points on the board from 32 matches. Brentford, meanwhile, jumped to the ninth spot with 47 points after 33 matches.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Chelsea played Brentford at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has successfully undergone surgery
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has successfully undergone surgery after an injury to his pubic bone. The Englishman has been one of the Blues' most important players in recent seasons.
Mount, however, failed to replicate his best form this term with only three goals and six assists in 35 matches. Mount sent the fans a message on social media after his surgery. He wrote (via the Blues' website):
"Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks! Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me."
Frank Lampard previously shared an update on Mount's fitness, telling the media:
"Mason is the same as Reece unfortunately, although he possibly might be back in time for our last game of the season, but that’s not certain. Mason has been carrying this pelvic injury for a quite a while, it definitely predates myself by a while."
In Mount's absence, the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and more will perhaps get more opportunities in the first XI for the remainder of the season. The Blues play Arsenal next at the Emirates on May 2.
