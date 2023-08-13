"Rejected Liverpool after watching them today" - Chelsea fans react as club reportedly agree deal to sign top target Moises Caicedo

In a shocking turn of events, Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old midfielder has been the subject of the summer's longest transfer saga, which now appears to have reached its conclusion.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have accepted Chelsea's British bid worth £115m, which would make this the British record signing.

The Seagulls had previously accepted Liverpool's £111m bid, but Caicedo reportedly rejected the move and signalled his intention to join the Blues.

With Moises Caicedo seemingly set to represent the Blues, Chelsea fans have flooded Twitter with their celebratory reactions.

One user stated:

"THIS IS CINEMA. WELCOME CAICEDO."

Another fan imitated Fabrizio Romano's famous catchphrase, writing:

"HERE WE GO HERE WE GO HERE WE GOOOOO HERE WE GO HERE WE GO HERE WE GOOOOOO."

Some Chelsea fans used the opportunity to mock Liverpool, making fun of the Reds' performance during their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13. One fan wrote:

"Finally rejected Liverpool after watching them today."

Another one wrote:

"REJECTED KLOPPENHEIMER AND LIVARPOOL."

One user stated:

"HOLD THAT LIVERPOOL!!!!"

The Blues fans are clearly ecstatic with the news. The 21-year-old midfielder will join a long list of arrivals in west London including Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez and others.

Chelsea and Liverpool play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League opener

While their off-the-field face-off took the spotlight as Chelsea faced Liverpool at home in their first league match of the season, things turned out to be just as eventful on the pitch. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Reds in the 18th minute, getting on the end of a sumptuous pass from Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp's men seemed to have doubled their lead in the 31st minute through Salah, but the Egyptian winger was ruled offside after a VAR check. Chelsea struck back through newcomer Axel Disasi, with the French defender slotting the ball past Alisson in the 37th minute.

Like their counterparts, the Blues also had an offside goal chalked off in the 40th minute. More drama ensued when Mohamed Salah was substituted in the 77th minute. The 31-year-old winger was visibly upset with the change and made sure to convey his anger by throwing away his wrist tape as he walked off the pitch.

Both sides tried their best to get a winning goal, but neither team was able to make the breakthrough as they settled for a 1-1 draw.