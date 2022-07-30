“Release him”, “Waste of wages” – Liverpool fans upset with latest update about ‘finished’ player at Anfield

Liverpool fans have expressed their great disappointment over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's latest injury update.

According to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, the 28-year-old midfielder will be sidelined for two to three months due to a serious hamstring injury suffered during pre-season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 133 appearances for the Reds since his move from Arsenal in 2017, but his time at Anfield has been ravaged by relentless injury problems.

The England midfielder has only played 30 times in the Premier League in the last two seasons and still has one year left on his current contract. He has failed to play for England since 2019 due to injury issues and has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara all ahead of him.

Following this latest fitness update, Reds fans took to Twitter to discuss what's next for the playmaker. Many believe that this latest problem may be the final straw when it comes to his Anfield career:

🧉 ً @kloppxite @JamesPearceLFC Even if he is fit, he isn't gonna get any games, Jimbo. His career at LFC is done. @JamesPearceLFC Even if he is fit, he isn't gonna get any games, Jimbo. His career at LFC is done.

Smigger @Smigger67 @JamesPearceLFC Man’s broken. Time to sign a midfielder we can rely on @JamesPearceLFC Man’s broken. Time to sign a midfielder we can rely on

Alex @alexc95_ @JamesPearceLFC Bored of him now that’s all’s he does is get injured @JamesPearceLFC Bored of him now that’s all’s he does is get injured

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to use siege mentality for new season

Liverpool were on course for an unprecedented quadruple last season, but were forced to settle for both domestic cups after narrowly missing out on the Premier League and the Champions League.

The German boss has claimed that his squad has not been affected by last season's near misses, and they are determined to use the disappointment as motivation for the upcoming campaign.

Klopp told a press-conference, as quoted by The Mail:

"We had a big meeting where I told the boys what I expect from them this year. I want to use the togetherness we have, the atmosphere we have in the team, the experience we made for better. That is how it is. We can grow closer together, we can be clearer in the things we do.

"What happened last season didn't turn me crazy and neither the players. Because it is part of the deal. But if there is anything we can do with it and if we can use it to get even more determined then let's see. There is no guarantee for any kind of results.

"Everybody wants to hurt us, to win against us, to get a point against us. That is completely normal so it will be really tough but we will give it a try anyway. 'The things we do are good. Can we do it better? Yes.

"Will that always lead to a better result? That is not possible because we won a lot of games but performance wise we can definitely improve and that is what we try."

