“Relegate that oil club” “Football will be saved” - Fans react as Manchester City are issued hearing date for alleged 115 financial breaches

Eurofoot reported on social media platform X that a hearing date has reportedly been set for Manchester City's alleged breach of 115 clauses of Financial Fair Play.

The X handle reported (via TeleFootball) that the hearing could be made as early as next week.

Here is the post:

The Guardian reported the same yesterday, claiming that Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters, while speaking at the CMS meeting, confirmed that a date has indeed been decided for the hearing.

City have been reportedly accused of 115 financial breaches as per the rules of the Premier League in contention with Financial Fair Play, with the Guardian now claiming that the hearing for which will be held before the end of this season.

Fans have reacted to the news posted on X earlier today by EuroFoot. Here are some of the best reactions.

One fan claimed that football will be saved, indicating City's possible punishment will be a fair outcome for them.

Another fan expects City to be deducted 30 points from the current Premier League season.

The 30-point-deduction seemed to be a popular idea as a second fan echoed similar sentiments.

One fan went ahead and demanded for City to be relegated from the Premier League.

One fan gave their understanding of how many points City should be deducted if found guilty.

One fan expressed their worry of City being found guilty in this process.

For the record, Everton were deducted 10 points by the Premier League earlier in the season for breaching one rule in the Financial Fair Play guidelines.

