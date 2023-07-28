"Relegate them to Serie Z," "Downfall after Ronaldo left" - Fans react as UEFA ban Juventus from competing in the Conference League

UEFA's recent decision to ban Juventus from participating in the 2023-24 Conference League has elicited strong reactions from fans and the footballing community. The ruling comes as a major blow to the Italian giants, as they will miss out on the chance to compete in the third-tier European competition.

Additionally, Juventus has been slapped with a hefty fine of €20 million by UEFA for "artificially inflating transfer fees to boost capital gains" (via Football Italia). The exclusion of the Bianconeri from the competition will pave the way for Fiorentina to take their place in the Conference League.

The Viola, finishing eighth in the Serie A table, will now get the opportunity to make a comeback in the tournament they once narrowly missed out on winning. Notably, they reached the final, losing 2-1 to West Ham United in the previous edition.

Juventus look set to sign talented Valencia center-back

The Bianconeri appear to be on the brink of securing a significant signing in the form of Facundo Gonzalez, a talented 20-year-old centre-back from Valencia. With recent reports from Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), it is suggested that the deal between both clubs could be finalized next week. This makes Gonzalez's transfer to the Bianconeri all but confirmed.

Although yet to make his senior debut for Valencia, Gonzalez has showcased his potential with the club's 'B' squad, amassing 37 appearances and netting one goal. Standing tall at 1.93 meters and possessing a left-footed style, he looks set to become a world-class centre-back in the future.

Gonzalez's current contract with Valencia is set to expire in June 2024, which may have prompted the Spanish club to consider offers for the promising defender. The young talent made headlines by playing a crucial role in Uruguay's U20 World Cup triumph, where they defeated Italy 1-0 in the final on June 11.

This success on the international stage has undoubtedly boosted his stock in the transfer market. While there were rumors of interest from AC Milan in Gonzalez, Juventus appears to have stolen a march on their rivals and secured his signature.

One notable advantage for Juventus in signing Gonzalez is that he holds Italian citizenship, which means he won't occupy a spot reserved for non-EU players. This aspect could prove crucial for the Bianconeri as they continue to build a competitive and diverse squad for the upcoming season.