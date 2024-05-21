Reliable journalist details reasons for Mauricio Pochettino's surprise exit from Chelsea

Telegraph correspondent Matt Law has shared a sneak peek into why Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided to leave after just a year in charge. The Argentinian had assumed charge last summer and steered the club to a top-six finish.

After a slow start to the campaign following an expensive summer overhaul, the Blues were on course for consecutive seasons without European football. Pochettino's side, though, ended the season with five straight wins to seal a creditable sixth-place finish and qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

However, days after the season finale, it has emerged that Pochettino has mutually agreed with the club hierarchy to move on. As per Law, the Argentinian met the club hierarchy on Monday for an end-of-season review. A day later, it was verbally agreed that Pochettino would move on.

The reasons for his departure are said to be 'philosophical' differences relating to the club's internal dynamics. For one, Pochettino was at odds with the club's idea of set-piece specialists, as he believed that he and his coaching staff should be reponsible for all of the coaching.

The Blues eventually started a set-piece department - to be headed by Bernardo Cueva. But the club structure put in place by Todd Boehly and Co. where the head coach is only a part of it proved to be the last straw that broke the camel's back.

Pochettino was plagued by injuries to key players for large swathes of the season, but his man-management skills and tactics were vindicated in their strong finish to the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino thanks Chelsea ownership group as he bid adieu

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino expressed his gratitude to the Chelsea ownership group as he left the club after just one season in charge.

Despite working with a largely youthful squad, the Argentine took the Blues to the EFL Cup final, where they fell to Liverpool in extra time. He also took his side to the FA Cup semifinals, where they fell to holders Manchester City, with both defeats coming by solitary goals.

In his parting statetement, Pochettino wished the club luck (as per the Blues' website):

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

In 51 games across competitions under Pochettino, the Blues won 26 times and lost 14.