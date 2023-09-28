Reliable journalist provides transfer update on Ivan Toney amid links to Chelsea and Arsenal

The Atheltic's journalist David Ornstein has hinted that Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney is eyeing a move away from Brentford in January. He added that Manchester United could also get into the mix if they manage to raise funds.

In a Q&A on The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that Brentford would be happy to extend the contract of Toney. However, the striker is not eyeing an extension and is looking to take the next step in his career once his ban is done.

The journalist stated that the striker has interest from Arsenal, but the Gunners might be priced out as they needed the loan deal to get David Raya from the London club earlier this summer. He wrote:

"Toney's contract expires in 2025 and while Brentford would love him to extend, there is no sign of it at the moment. Unless that changes, they'll need to at least consider a sale. His changes of agents to CAA Stellar suggests he may be keen to move in January or the summer. But his price will be very high and will Arsenal (if they want him) be able to afford that?"

Ornstein added that Chelsea could be interested, while Manchester United could also jump in the race if their forwards are not firing. He continued:

"The structure of their deal for David Raya shows FFP is a real concern, and although the Kroenkes have shown a willingness to spend heavily, they might not be able to do this easily. Chelsea might seek to sign a striker, if Manchester United's forwards do not produce and they free up some funds through departures, they could potentially look to enter the market, and I'm sure there are suitors."

Brentford are reportedly looking for £80 million to sell their striker to any club interested.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney grew up a Liverpool fan

Ivan Toney was on The Diary Of A CEO podcast in August and revealed that he was a Liverpool fan growing up even though he liked Arsenal. He has been linked with a move to the Gunners or Chelsea in January and he said:

"I've been a L'pool fan my whole life. From young I liked Arsenal but I'm a L'pool fan, L'pool boy at heart!"

Speaking to Total Media in 2021, Toney admitted that he would jump on the chance of moving to Liverpool. He is ready to make the move to Anfield and has backed himself to become a top player for the Reds.