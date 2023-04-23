"Remain the favourites" – Fabrizio Romano issues fresh update on Chelsea star's future amid links to Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Arsenal target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mount, 24, is in a contract standoff with his boyhood club, as he's keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled, as per the Daily Mail. As a result, Liverpool have identified the player as a top transfer target.

A right-footed tireless operator renowned for his shooting and passing, the 36-cap England international has also emerged on Arsenal's radar recently. Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in signing the two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, as per GOAL.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Liverpool are still ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Mount despite the latter's recent interest in the Chelsea academy graduate. He elaborated:

"Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Blues midfielder, as they consider Mount one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window."

Sharing his thoughts on Mount's situation at Stamford Bridge, Romano continued:

"But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also their manager situation. I think it's not about Champions League football, it's about the project. The real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now."

Should Mount secure a switch to the Reds this summer, he would be a regular starter for them.

Jordan Henderson is considered to be past his prime, while Thiago Alcantara has been quite injury-prone. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are set to depart Anfield on free transfers.

Mount has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 195 games across competitions for the west London outfit.

Liverpool drop out of race for Arsenal and Chelsea target

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have decided to drop out of race to rope in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. They have cooled their interest, as his price tag of around £80 million is viewed as too high.

Caicedo, 21, was a hot topic during the winter transfer window. Brighton decided to reject three bids for their star – a £55 million opening offer from Chelsea and two bids worth £60 million and £70 million from Arsenal.

Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in the winter of 2021, Caicedo has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances across competitions for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

