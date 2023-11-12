“Remains one of the main targets” - Fabrizio Romano provides interesting Real Madrid transfer update

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed details of one major target for Spanish giants Real Madrid as they look to strengthen their squad next year. Los Blancos have decided to target Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in their bid to finally solve their problematic left-back position.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been known to spend heavily and target the finest players in each position, and this has helped them succeed. They spent an eye-watering sum of €103 million on Jude Bellingham in the summer, and are reaping the benefits.

Since the departure of former captain Marcelo, the left-back position has been one that has given Carlo Ancelotti plenty of headaches. The Italian manager has given minutes to several players in the position, but none has provided the balance the Brazilian did in his prime.

Real Madrid have had longstanding interest in Alphonso Davies, and are prepared to act on their interest in the Canadian star.

Romano revealed via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Spanish giants are closely monitoring the left-back ahead of a move next summer.

" Understand Alphonso Davies remains one of the main targets for Real Madrid in 2024," Romano wrote. "He's not leaving in January but Real keep monitoring him for the next summer window.

"It all depends on Bayern but Real appreciate Davies and will keep sending their people to track him."

Real Madrid minimized their spending in the summer by re-signing Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano, but the Spaniards has not impressed greatly. Injuries to Ferland Mendy have also seen Eduardo Camavinga fill in at left-back, where he usually puts up impressive performances.

Alphonso Davies has not renewed his contract with Bayern Munich and is expected to leave the club, as things stand. The 23-year-old has won every trophy available at the German club, and will be open to a new challenge very soon.

Real Madrid actively planning for new season

Despite being only three months into the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid have begun planning for the 2024-25 season and beyond. Los Blancos have signed Brazilian teenager Endrick, who will join them in 2024, and are looking at other players.

The excellence of the Spanish outfit as a footballing institution has been largely as a result of their willingness to plan ahead and act accordingly. Club president Florentino Perez has managed to keep the club's reputation intact by keeping it a step ahead of its rivals.

The Spanish giants have been linked with several players who may join them in 2024. They need a new high-profile striker, center-back cover and a pair of full-backs, and will move for these players when they can.