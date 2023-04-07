"Remarkable how they have gone full circle" - Robbie Savage questions Chelsea's decision to appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager

Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season. The club legend is expected to lead them in their upcoming match against Wolves on Saturday (April 8).

However, this has seen pundit Robbie Savage raise questions concerning the decisions being made at Stamford Bridge.

Writing on his Mirror column, Savage revealed his shock at the ongoing events at Chelsea. He said:

"Two years ago, Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard and brought in Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League four months later."

"Under new owners, Tuchel was sacked last September and they brought in Graham Potter, insisting he was a long-term appointment to build a 'project' at Stamford Bridge, and they gave him £600million worth of new players – far too many for him to keep them all happy."

He added:

"So last weekend they sacked Potter and, to hold the fort for the rest of the season, they have gone full circle by bringing Lampard back. Don't get me wrong: I'm delighted for Frank, I thought he was treated harshly by former owner Roman Abramovich and I hope he does well."

"Chelsea is Frank's club, all of his success as a player was at Stamford Bridge and he is assured of a warm welcome 'home.' It's an amazing opportunity for him, but it's remarkable how they have gone full circle in little more than two years – more by accident than design."

While Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge has been met with widespread excitement among fans, it remains to be seen whether this is a long-term appointment.

The club has made it clear that nothing has been discussed about Lampard staying beyond the summer, with the process for identifying and appointing a full-time head coach continuing.

Chelsea decide to appoint Frank Lampard till the end of the season

The decision to appoint Lampard as caretaker manager comes after the Blues held talks with former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique over their managerial vacancy. However, it seems that the club has opted for a familiar face to lead them through this transitional period.

Lampard's appointment is sure to inspire the players, who will be eager to impress the club legend and demonstrate their commitment to the sporting project. Lampard will also be able to call upon his extensive knowledge of the academy system, having previously managed the side prior to Tuchel's appointment.

As Lampard takes the reins at Chelsea, he will face a number of challenges, both on and off the pitch. The club has struggled for consistency in recent months, and Lampard will need to rally his troops and instill a winning mentality if he hopes to steer Chelsea back to winning ways.

