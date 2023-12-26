“Remember when Ten Hag said I was the problem” - Piers Morgan posts brilliant comment as Cristiano Ronaldo puts up ‘best caption’ contest

Piers Morgan aimed a sly dig at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in Cristiano Ronaldo's recent caption contest.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner attended the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (December 23). He was seated alongside MMA legend Conor McGregor for the event featuring heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Along with the Irish fighter, Ronaldo posted an image on Instagram, captioning it:

"Best caption wins!"

Reacting to the post, Morgan commented:

"Remember when Ten Hag said I was the problem at United...."

Piers Morgan reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post.

Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United didn't end well, with him and Ten Hag not seeing eye to eye on several matters. Morgan interviewed the Portuguese icon shortly before his Old Trafford exit in January 2023. He would leave the Red Devils to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr following a mutual contract termination.

Addressing the Dutch coach at the time, Ronaldo said (via Daily Mail):

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. Some people, they don't want me here - not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too."

The dig comes at the worst possible time for Ten Hag, whose side is in the midst of a disappointing season. Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League with 28 points from 18 matches and were dumped out UEFA Champions League after finishing last in Group A. They finished 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich (16), four behind Copenhagen (8) and one shy of Galatasaray (5).

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo spent two stints at Manchester United, the first of which began in 2003 after his reported €19 million move from Sporting CP. This initial spell saw Ronaldo lift three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League before moving to Real Madrid for a reported €94 million in 2009.

More than a decade later, the 38-year-old striker rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2021 for a reported €17 million. In the 2021/22 campaign, he bagged 24 goals from 38 appearances across competitions.

However, he endured a poor second season, where he scored just three goals from 13 matches. Overall, Ronaldo has played 346 matches for Manchester United, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists across competitions.