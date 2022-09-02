"Remember the time we spoke about it years ago" - Chelsea legend Didier Drogba sends message to new signing Aubameyang on Twitter 

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has welcomed newly signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to his beloved former club.

Drogba replied to the 33-year-old forward's post showcasing his new No.9 jersey on Twitter. The retired Ivorian footballer reminded Aubameyang of when they discussed a potential move to Stamford Bridge years ago.

Drogba tweeted:

"Finally !!!!! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago. Happy for you brother."

Aubameyang finalized a move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the closing stages of the transfer window, which is now shut. The former Gabon international went down the pecking order at the Blaugrana after Robert Lewandowski joined the Catalans for £42.5 million earlier this summer (via Sky Sports).

However, in his short stint at Barcelona, the Gabonese forward managed to rack up 13 goals and an assist in 24 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market. The Blues rank highest in terms of total spent on signings this window with a whopping £273 million. This figure surpasses the all-time record set by the west London outfit themselves two years ago (via The Athletic).

The Blues have secured the signatures of Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, among others.

However, the club have also endured a few losses in the market this time around. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner, and Emerson are some of the players that have departed Stamford Bridge this summer.

"Previous owner of Chelsea would have sacked him" - Gabby Agbonlahor shares thoughts on Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's transfer window

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Thomas Tuchel for the Blues' performance in the Premier League under his leadership.

The Englishman claimed that the Blues' former owner, Roman Abramovich, would've sacked the German boss by now.

The former Premier League footballer told TalkSPORT:

“Thomas Tuchel has got to be under pressure. Chelsea are used to winning Premier League titles, now they are going to be looking at a fight for top four. Arsenal are looking very good, Spurs are looking very good. Chelsea could finish fifth this season. That is unacceptable with the amount of money they have spent. The previous owner of Chelsea would have sacked him by now for last season’s Premier League finish."

In reference to the west London outfit's transfer window this summer, he added:

“Some of their signings have been wild. You look at Cucurella, you’ve got to credit Man City for saying he’s worth £40m. Ben Chilwell is a better player."

The Blues are set to face West Ham United next in the Premier League on Saturday, September 3.

