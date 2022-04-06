"Reminds me of Emmanuel Adebayor" - Emmanuel Petit believes 24-year-old would 'fit perfectly' at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's side. The England international has been on fire for Jose Mourinho's side following his mega-money switch from Chelsea last summer.

The 24-year-old is already a record-breaker for the Serie A giants, becoming the top scorer in the club's history in his debut season.

The former Aston Villa forward has surpassed legendary Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 21 goals for Roma in his maiden season at the Stadio Olimpico. Abraham has already netted 23 times across all competitions in 41 games, including 15 strikes in Serie A.

Gunners icon Emmanuel Petit believes that the 24-year-old would 'fit perfectly at Arsenal'. The World Cup winner with France in 1998 has also compared the former Chelsea forward to ex-Arsenal ace Emmanuel Adebayor due to his 'physical presence'. Petit told Getting Casino:

"Of course. He reminds me of Emmanuel Adebayor, his physical presence in the penalty area. Abraham’s reaction when he arrived at Roma has been brilliant because he’s scored 15 [league] goals and has so many assists, so he’s enjoying his football there. He went to Italy with the feeling of revenge for what happened at Chelsea."

"He’s not stupid, he will see what’s going on with the strikers at Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they’re struggling. So maybe he’s thinking, ‘it would have been worse for me if I had stayed at Chelsea’. He made the right decision and he’s having a great season with Roma."

Petit has insisted that he is sure that Abraham 'wants to come back to England' and the Emirates would be his ideal destination. The 51-year-old has suggested that Abraham would offer his former club a different dimension to Alexandre Lacazette but he 'still has a lot to learn'. He said:

"I’m pretty sure he wants to come back to England and he would fit perfectly at Arsenal because he’s a different player to Alexandre Lacazette with a different style, different physique and he’s a goalscorer. Even at Chelsea, he was scoring goals, not as many as he wanted but he’s 24 years old so he still has a lot to learn."

Should Arsenal make a move for Tammy Abraham?

It is quite evident that Arsenal desperately need a new number nine this summer and signing one will be Mikel Arteta's top priority in the summer. Abraham was once strongly linked with a move to the Emirates but he eventually joined Roma, which has so far turned out to be a good decision.

The Englishman has proved that he is a quality centre-forward and it is understood that he is an in-demand player in the Premier League.

A tall and strong striker who is also pretty quick, Abraham has everything Mikel Arteta should be looking for in his number nine. However, the former Chelsea striker is certain to cost a fortune and that might deter the Gunners.

