"Reminds me of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea" - Gabby Agbonlahor advises Liverpool against making move for Blues forward

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbolanhor has advised Liverpool against making a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The 35-year-old was speaking exclusively with Football Insider and stated his opinion that the Reds forward reminds him of Fernando Torres.

"I don't think Timo Werner is an option for Liverpool. Yes, [Roberto] Firmino is not playing his best football and might leave but Timo Werner has shown at Chelsea he is short of confidence in front of goal.

"He reminds me a bit of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea and really struggled with the basics. He was such a good player at Liverpool but then a totally different player for Chelsea, it was like someone had taken his powers.

"Timo Werner looks like a different player to who Liverpool signed. I don't think where Liverpool are, ahead of Chelsea in terms of squad quality, I don't think they would want to sign a player who is not good enough for Chelsea. I don't see that happening and I think they dodged a bullet when they were first interested in him."

Reports have emerged linking Werner with a move to Anfield this summer.

However, the Reds are yet to submit an official bid and it remains to be seen whether they will solidify their interest.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to Timo Werner's signing in 2020

Timo Werner proved his mettle at RB Leipzig and garnered global attention when he fired Germany to glory at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The 26-year-old scored 93 goals and provided 40 assists in 158 matches in all competitions for Leipzig, making him the club's record goalscorer.

His displays for the club led to interest across Europe, with Liverpool being strongly linked with him. The Germany international was seen as a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's system and was expected to join the Reds.

However, Chelsea swooped in and secured his transfer when they paid his £47.5 million release clause in the summer of 2020.

But things have not gone according to plan for Werner at Stamford Bridge. The former Stuttgart man has struggled to get going and has also been plagued by inconsistencies.

He has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists from 89 matches in all competitions for the Blues, which is far from the output expected from him.

