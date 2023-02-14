"Reminds me of Kevin De Bruyne" - Bacary Sagna believes 'class' Arsenal star is at same level as Manchester City playmaker

Arsenal legend Bacary Sagna has lavished praise on Gunners star Martin Odegaard.

The former France international claims the Norwegian midfielder is on the level of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Sagna also equated the Norway international's quality to that of former City star David Silva and legendary Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

The former France defender told Premier League Odds (via GOAL):

“Martin Odegaard is already playing at the same level as David Silva, Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne did and are now. He can play for any big team in the world, he's been Arsenal's most consistent player."

He added:

"Odegaard reminds me of Kevin De Bruyne the most because they have the freedom to go forward and drop back to collect the ball, because their delivery is class, they find space and create chances for their teammates.”

Odegaard has had a great campaign under manager Mikel Arteta, playing a vital role in the Spanish boss' side. The Norwegian has racked up eight goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this current season. Odegaard has also taken up leadership responsibilities this term, having been handed the captain's armband at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gunners are currently topping the Premier League table and have showcased dominant form in the English top tier. The north London outfit, however, did drop points recently, failing to secure a win in back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

This could prove to be crucial in the title race against last year's champions Manchester City, who are three points behind in second place.

Bacary Sagna delivers verdict on Arsenal's January signing

Sagna believes Arsenal's latest midfield signing, Jorginho, will suit Arteta's system. The Gunners secured the Italian's services from Chelsea in January for £12 million.

"He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot."



#afc #CFC @VBETnews 🗣️Oleksandr Zinchenko on Jorginho's transfer from Chelsea."He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot." 🗣️Oleksandr Zinchenko on Jorginho's transfer from Chelsea."He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot."#afc #CFC @VBETnews https://t.co/RtwdKKkwzT

Speaking on the former Napoli star as well as Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey, the Frenchman said (via the aforementioned report GOAL):

“Jorginho and Thomas Partey both have their own qualities. Jorginho has a lot of experience from his time at Napoli, Chelsea and Italy, he made the right choice in leaving Chelsea and needed something new to step up his game. He will be able to have more of the ball at Arsenal and the way they play should suit him perfectly.”

The Gunners will next face Manchester City in an extremely crucial league fixture at the Emirates on 15 February. The north London outfit will look to take home all three points and gain an advantage in the title race against Pep Guardiola's outfit.

