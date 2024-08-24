“Reminds me a little bit of Yamal” - Paul Merson compares Manchester City star to Barcelona ace after win against Ipswich

Paul Merson has compared Manchester City summer signing Savinho to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal after watching him in the Cityzens' 4-1 win against Ipswich Town. The Brazilian winger wowed fans at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola's men came from behind to take all three points.

Merson was blown away by Savinho's performance and expects the young Brazilian to have a huge future at Etihad. The Arsenal legend waxed lyrical on Sky Sports:

"Savinho, oh my, what a star, he's gonna be a superstar. He runs with the ball, but his decision-making is unbelievable. He reminds me a little bit of Yamal, they can dribble but their decision making... they can run with it but they get their head up and make that right pass at the right time. It's about decisions and how you make the right decisions. He's going to be a superstar I haven't seen anything like him for a long time."

Savinho, 20, made his second Premier League start for Manchester City since joining from Girona in a £30 million deal. He caught the eye with his dribbling and attacking intent, making two key passes, winning seven of nine ground duels, and winning a penalty.

Erling Haaland grabbed a hat-trick (12 P', 16', 88') while Kevin De Bruyne was on target (14') for City. Ipswich had initially taken the lead through Sammie Szmodics (7').

Savinho's stock grew in La Liga and played a key role in Girona's unlikely title challenge last season. He bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 games across competitions. He's one for the future for City who rose to the top of the league with their win.

A comparison to Yamal, 17, is huge praise given the Barca star is expected to be this year's Golden Boy winner. He was a standout performer as Spain won Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

Manchester City legend Riyad Mahrez suggested Savinho resembles him

Riyad Mahrez appears to be a fan of Manchester City's new signing Savinho (Image - Getty)

Savinho made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win against Chelsea and showed glimpses of what fans can expect from him. His energy and speed caused issues for Enzo Maresca's men at Stamford Bridge.

Riyad Mahrez appeared to watch the game and was stunned by Savinho's resemblance of himself. The former Cityzens attacker posted on X in response to the Brazilian:

"Wait a minute."

Mahrez, 33, left Manchester City last summer and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli. The Algerian left a lasting legacy at the Etihad, one of the Cityzens' greatest forwards in history. He posted 78 goals and 56 assists in 236 games.

