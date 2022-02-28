"Reminds me a lot of Andres Iniesta"- Xavi makes a major statement about Barcelona star

Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed that teenage sensation Pedri reminds him of his former teammate Andres Iniesta. Pedri has developed into one of the biggest prospects in world football since making his debut for the club last season.

Andres Iniesta was widely considered one of the best midfielders of his generation during his time with the Catalan giants. He spent 16 years with the first team, making 674 appearances for the club in all competitions and scoring 57 goals. Iniesta helped Barcelona win nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey's, and four Champions League titles.

Iniesta was also a key member of the Spain squad that won Euro 2008, Euro 2012, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He scored the game-winning goal in the final of the World Cup against the Netherlands.

Xavi has claimed that Pedri reminds him of Andres Iniesta and believes the midfielder is one of the most talented footballers in the world at the moment.

"Beyond the details, there is how he understands the game. It's wonderful to watch him play. He reminds me a lot of Andres Iniesta, there is no talent like his, I haven't seen him, he doesn't exist. If we talk about talent, he is the best footballer in the world for sure," said Xavi in a post-match conference as per Mundo Deportivo after Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Pedri rose to prominence during the 2020-21 campaign. He made 52 appearances, scored four goals, and provided six assists in all competitions for the club. The teenager helped the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey title last season. His performances earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Pedri was one of the standout players in Spain's run to the semi-finals of the competition.

His progress at the club has been hampered this season due to a hamstring injury. Pedri has managed to make just 13 appearances in all competitions for the club this season. He has scored two goals and provided one assist.

Xavi: "Pedri reminds me of Andrés Iniesta. He's simply magic. I didn't see many other talents at his level before… he's amazing".

Barcelona beginning to look formidable under Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Barcelona claimed all three points this weekend in La Liga thanks to their 4-0 demolition of Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his impressive form by giving the Catalan giants the lead in the 37th minute.

Ousmane Dembele doubled his side's advantage in the 73rd minute before Luuk de Jong scored the club's third goal in the 90th minute. Memphis Depay capped off an incredible performance by Xavi's side by adding a fourth goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Blaugrana have gone ten games unbeaten in La Liga, winning four and drawing one of their last five league games. The Catalan giants also beat Serie A giants Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in Round of 32 of the Europa League.







The Blaugrana have scored four goals in three consecutive games in all competitions. The club therefore seem to be headed in the right direction under Xavi, and are currently one of the in-form teams in Europe.

