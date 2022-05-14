"Reminds me of Luis Suarez" - Paul Merson says Liverpool star could help his side win the FA Cup even if he isn't a starter against Chelsea

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz could be the difference for the Reds against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Merseyside giants will be looking for a another win against the Blues, having beaten them earlier this season in the League Cup final, albeit on penalties.

Paul Merson has suggested that Luis Diaz could prove to be the match-winner for Liverpool even if he does not start the game.

Merson has hailed the impact Diaz has made at Anfield following his move from FC Porto in January.

The 54-year-old even compared the Colombian international to former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez. In his column on The Daily Star, Merson wrote:

“Luis Diaz reminds me of Luis Suarez and he could win the Liverpool the FA Cup final this weekend even if he doesn’t start. I just think he’s a fantastic player who has settled quicker than smoke – and he’s going to win more than Suarez ever did at Anfield."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool wouldn't be fighting for the quadruple without Luis Diaz.



What a signing. Liverpool wouldn't be fighting for the quadruple without Luis Diaz.What a signing. https://t.co/ONdVX7HV5q

“Diaz has already done that and he’s going to end up winning a lot, lot more. He’s always on the front foot, always gets the ball forward, makes good runs off the ball."

Merson further added:

"He’s a nightmare for defenders because you can’t pick him up. He’s quick and direct and if he loses the ball he works his socks off to get it back. Suarez was the same. He ticks every box."

Merson has insisted that Diaz deserves all the credit for settling in so quickly in the Premier League, having arrived from a foreign league.

He has also insisted that the 25-year-old had a much tougher job compared to Luis Suarez as he had to fight for a spot with world-class attackers.

“I can’t believe how outstanding he’s been coming to a much tougher league – and he’s had a tougher job than Suarez. Suarez came into a lesser team where he could become a big star quickly. But Diaz has come into one of the best teams in Europe. He’s had to fight just to get in the team because Liverpool’s front three is already the best in the business."

Merson added:

“Words can’t explain how good he’s been in my opinion. He’s not even guaranteed to start the final. But he has made such an impact off the bench that if he has to come on in the game, he could still be the matchwinner.”

Will Luis Diaz start for Liverpool in the FA Cup final?

When Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in January, hardly anyone expected him to give Jurgen Klopp much of a selection headache.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Luis Diaz with a full pre-season under his belt with Jurgen Klopp is an absolutely 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 thought. Luis Diaz with a full pre-season under his belt with Jurgen Klopp is an absolutely 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 thought.

The 25-year-old has given the Reds a whole new dimension going forward. He seems to be ahead of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order right now.

We will have to wait and see whether Klopp decides to start the Colombian in the final but even if he does not, he will definitely come off the bench at some point in the game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy