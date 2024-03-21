"Reminds me of Mesut Özil" - Bacary Sagna singles out Arsenal superstar for special praise, lauds his passion and technique

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has lavished praise on Martin Odegaard, hailing the midfielder's playing style and comparing him to Mesut Ozil.

Odegaard has played a crucial role in Mikel Arteta's side this season as they seek an end to their 20-year wait for a Premier League title. The Norwegian midfielder has recorded nine goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across competitions this term.

Sagna has drawn comparisons between the Arsenal captain and Mesut Ozil, who won four FA Cups with the Gunners. Speaking to Paddy Power, the Frenchman said (via The Mirror):

"I love Martin Odegaard and the way he plays. He plays with passion and technically, he's very good and smart on the ball."

"He reminds me of Mesut Ozil with the left foot and the way they turn players and anticipate the runs of their teammates. He's very clever because whenever he dribbles, he looks at the body shape of every player and tries to get away from trouble when he's under pressure."

The former Arsenal right-back added:

"When he's playing, he can analyze the defenders' body shape and identify the space and technically he's very comfortable to look ahead and run forward."

"He's a top player and Ozil was the same player - very smart in the way they attract players, analyze the opposition and make the killer passes."

Ozil made over 250 appearances during his seven-year stint at Arsenal, contributing 44 goals and 79 assists. The German left the Emirates in January 2021 after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and is now retired.

Barcelona sporting director Deco rules out talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Earlier this year, Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he has reached a mutual agreement with the club to step down at the end of the season, stating that the Blaugrana are in need of a change of dynamic.

Shortly after the news broke out, reports circulated suggesting Mikel Arteta plans to leave Arsenal and join the Catalan side. The Spanish manager immediately came out to deny these rumors, which he insisted were fake.

While the Blaugrana continue their search for a replacement, sporting director Deco has ruled out Arteta, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola as potential candidates.

He said (via GOAL):

"Obviously you can appreciate top managers like Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta but they’re not available. There’s no talk at all with them and it’s pointless to mention them. We’re not speaking to any manager."