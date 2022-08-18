“Reminds me of Patrice Evra” – Mikael Silvestre explains why Lisandro Martinez can become successful at Manchester United despite difficult start

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has compared Lisandro Martinez's start to life at Old Trafford to that of legendary left-back Patrice Evra's.

Speaking to Betting Expert, the former French defender discussed Martinez's difficult first two appearances for the Red Devils.

Martinez arrived from Ajax for £51.6 million having earned praise for impressive performances last season at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

But the Argentine couldn't have asked for a worse start at Manchester United, criticized for his outings in the side's two opening defeats of the season.

However, Silvestre still has hopes for the player to be a success in the Premier League:

“10, 15, 20 years ago, maybe he would have struggled against a good number of strikers in the Premier League. But now it is different. The game is more on the ground. He knows how to perform in the air, he won a lot of headers back in Holland, so he knows how to compete in that department.”

The Argentinian centre-back was substituted at half-time in the 4-0 thrashing to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

There have been reservations over the defender's height, with the Argentine standing at 5"9.

Silvestre thinks that Martinez will soon learn and adapt to life in the Premier League:

“I think it is a learning curve for him. And that’s is the Premier League, where the type of challenges you face are more in the air, more than in any other league. I think he is going to learn fast, and I am sure he will.”

He continued,

“Reminds me of Patrice Evra when he first came to United. He had a difficult start, and he has achieved a lot with United after that. He has got the attributes to play in that position, or to adapt.”

Martinez's half-time substitution holds comparisons to Evra, who began his spell at Old Trafford in a similar manner.

The Frenchman had difficulties in his debut match against Manchester City back in 2006, so much so that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson soon took him off at half-time.

Martinez needs time to adapt at Manchester United

Martinez may need time to click at Manchester United

Reservations over Martinez's height are understandable given the type of football sides play in the Premier League.

It was none more so apparent than the mismatch that occurred for the Argentine up against the likes of Ben Mee and Ivan Toney in the 4-0 thrashing to Brentford.

It may take some time for Martinez to get used to Premier League football, but if he follows a similar path to that of Evra, he could be a success story.

The Manchester United legend ended up making 379 appearances, scoring ten goals and contributing 38 assists.

