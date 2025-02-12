"Reminds me of a weak little boy" - Ex-Manchester United star slams Jadon Sancho for his comment on Marcus Rashford's Insta post

Jadon Sancho has come under fire from former Manchester United defender Paul Parker, who has branded him a "weak little boy" for attempting to involve Marcus Rashford in his ongoing dispute with the club. Sancho joined Chelsea last summer on a loan with an obligation to buy from United.

The Englishman sparked controversy after commenting "freedom" on Rashford’s Instagram post following his Aston Villa debut against Tottenham on Sunday.

Sancho’s comment has been widely interpreted as a dig at Manchester United, with many believing it was a reference to Rashford’s departure from Old Trafford.

Rashford, who left United on a temporary deal in January, has joined Villa with an option to make the move permanent, while Sancho’s loan to Chelsea includes an obligation to buy.

Trending

Parker, who played for United between 1991 and 1996, believes Sancho’s actions were an attempt to drag Rashford into his personal battle with the club. Speaking to mybettingsites.co.uk, Parker criticized the 24-year-old for his behavior, urging him to focus on his football instead of fueling controversy.

"Jadon Sancho reminds me of a weak little boy who is using someone else to air his grievances. He doesn’t have the strength, power, or presence to do it on his own, so he’s trying to drag Rashford into his mess. I hope Rashford is smart enough to stay out of it," Parker said (via GOAL).

"Even his PR team should know better than to let him get involved in this nonsense. He [Sancho] should be focused on improving his game instead of alienating himself further. Sancho is absolutely weak. He needs to take a long, hard look at himself."

What led to Sancho being ousted from Manchester United?

Sancho’s relationship with Manchester United soured after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag in September 2023. The Dutchman accused Sancho of not training properly, leading to his exile from the first team before his eventual return to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2024.

After a brief stint back in Germany, Sancho made the move to Chelsea last summer. Despite their departures, both Sancho and Rashford remain in the race for a top-four finish, with Chelsea currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table and Aston Villa in eighth, six points behind the Blues.

Rashford, however, appears more likely to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Sancho’s time at Manchester United is likely over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback