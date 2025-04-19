“Remontada”, “Madrid should come and learn” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona come from 3-1 down to win 4-3 vs Celta Vigo

Social media was sent into a frenzy following a seven-goal thriller in the LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Celta Vigo on Saturday, April 19. A stoppage-time goal by Raphinha tilted the result in La Blaugrana’s favor as they came from two goals down to win 4-3 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

With seven games left in the 2024-25 LaLiga campaign, Barcelona were handed the opportunity of establishing a seven-point gap over Real Madrid at the top of the table. The hosts didn’t take any chances as they started strongly, and their efforts were duly rewarded in the 12th minute. Ferran Torres wriggled past his marker and unleashed a low shot that went past the outstretched hand of Vicente Guaita.

Their wild celebration was short-lived as Celta Vigo restored parity three minutes later. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny misjudged Pablo Duran’s low cross that came across his goal, leaving Borja Iglesias to tap into an empty net. Hansi Flick’s men did all they could to restore their lead before the break, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Barca started the second half on the front foot, but it was Celta Vigo that surprisingly got the go-ahead goal. Frenkie de Jong’s failure to clear a long ball saw Iglesias through on goal, and the forward drove home a right-footed shot.

Seeing their lead taken away, the Catalan club committed more bodies forward in search of an equalizer. However, they were caught flat-footed on the counter, and Iglesias raced forward to complete his hat-trick on the evening. It seemed as though La Blaugrana were destined for a frustrating game. However, they scored two quick-fire goals in four minutes to equalize the contest, courtesy of Dani Olmo and Raphinha.

The ultimate drama came in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Dani Olmo was felled in the opposition box. After a VAR review, Barcelona were awarded a penalty, and Raphinha clinically dispatched it home to give his side a last-gasp win.

After the match, social media was left buzzing about the extraordinary result. An X user wrote:

‘‘Remontada!!! Visca Barcelona!!!''

Another tweeted:

‘‘Madrid should come and learn how to do comeback. Rrmontada babe. Forca Barcelona''

‘‘I saw +8 and was so sure Barcelona will kill the game,'' @Seann4Ktt chimed.

‘‘Barcelona has been a force this season. I hope it pays off with trophies 🤝,'' @Commonai wrote.

“It is something you enjoy’’ – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s 4-3 win against Celta Vigo

Hansi Flick was delighted with his side’s performance following their comeback win against Celta Vigo. He was particularly pleased with how they reacted after they were trailing 3-1.

Flick told DAZN after the match (via Barca Universal):

“When you win games like this, it is something you enjoy. It was not a surprise to suffer so much. They are a great team and they have a great coach. We had already warned them about it in the press conference.

He added:

“I’m happy with how we reacted after 1-3. The team never gives up and that’s the mentality. The goal we conceded, the second one, was a mistake. I’m still happy with the players‘ response in the final stretch.”

Barca now sit seven points above second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

