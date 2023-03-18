"Replaced a legend like Casemiro" - Carlo Ancelotti claims 2 Real Madrid players have aptly succeeded the Manchester United star 'very well'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have done well to succeed club legend Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Manchester United last summer for a transfer fee of £70 million after spending nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He formed a formidable trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield over the years.

Many expected the Spanish giants to falter in Casemiro's absence, but Camavinga and Tchouameni have filled in decently. Speaking recently about the duo's impact at the club during a press conference, Ancelotti said (via MadridXtra):

"Camavinga is doing very well, also Tchouaméni. They have replaced a legend like Casemiro very well. Real Madrid have a very good future with them."

Los Blancos signed Camavinga from Rennes in the summer of 2021. The French midfielder has since made 81 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Camavinga put in some impactful performances in Real Madrid's run to their 14th UEFA Champions League title last season. Ancelotti has also used the Frenchman as a left-back this season, highlighting his versatility.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from AS Monaco for a huge fee of €100 million last summer. He has since made 31 appearances across competitions and also provided three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Barcelona

RMCF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid will face their arch-rivals Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday (March 19). The Blaugrana currently hold a nine-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the league table.

Speaking about the game and re-iterating that his side are focused on the game and not the league as a whole, Ancelotti said (via realmadrid.com):

“We have to enjoy the moment and be on the front foot in a hugely important game. We can win it if we're able to show the best of ourselves in every sense; individually, collectively, in attack and defence."

"We're not thinking about the league being over, we're focused on winning tomorrow's game. That's the only thing in our minds, we want to cut the deficit."

He added:

“We'll have a plan because we know each other so well, there are no secrets. You just think about how to cause them problems and hurt them with how we go about the game. That will be in our minds until kick-off. We'll look to attack but without taking too many risks."

The clash on Sunday will be the fourth El Clasico across competitions this season, with Barcelona winning two of the previous three.

Poll : 0 votes