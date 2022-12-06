Reported bust-up between Didier Deschamps and out-of-form France star denied after 'tense exchange' claim

Media outlet RTL has denied reports of a bust-up between French star Benjamin Pavard and Didier Deschamps.

Pavard was at fault for his country conceding the opening goal against Australia in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture. The Bayern Munich defender lost his man at the back post.

When Deschamps decided to name a second-string squad for the game against Tunisia, Pavard was expected to regain his place. But that wasn't the case.

RMC Sport reported that Pavard and Deschamps had a tense exchange. They further added that the duo were not on a similar wavelength anymore.

Didier Deschamps has previously explained his decision to drop Pavard from France First XI, saying (via Get French Football News):

“I took the decision not to play him. I won’t go into the details. I’ve had several conversations with him. I don’t consider him to be in the right disposition. So you’ll ask me – is it physical, is it in his head? The first match didn’t help, of course. That’s why I made a different choice.”

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Kingsley Coman on Benjamin Pavard's situation: "I spoke to him a bit after the game. I know that Benjamin is someone who works hard and is very motivated. I have no worries regarding his level. I know that he will be ready for the rest of the tournament and will give his best" Kingsley Coman on Benjamin Pavard's situation: "I spoke to him a bit after the game. I know that Benjamin is someone who works hard and is very motivated. I have no worries regarding his level. I know that he will be ready for the rest of the tournament and will give his best" https://t.co/pUBJTZQU5Y

However, new reports suggest that Pavard remains respectful of his behavior in the dressing room. The player is also determined to win his place back in the starting lineup.

France manager Didier Deschamps was not happy with Jules Kounde's actions during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

France vs. Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

A strange incident took place during France's 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Poland. Defender Jules Kounde played with a gold necklace, which was against FIFA's rule.

The Barcelona star was forced to remove it in the 42nd minute of the game. Didier Deschamps was not at all happy with Kounde's actions. He said after the game (via Daily Post Nigeria):

“I even told him – ‘You are lucky you are not in front of me, or else…' The referee had told us that as soon as there was a stoppage in play… players are not allowed to wear a bracelet or a necklace. They are not going to start wearing watches or sunglasses either. It is not allowed. I thought he was taking it off, but apparently, that wasn’t the case, it is our fault.”

SPORTbible @sportbible 📿 Jules Kounde wore a gold necklace for 40 minutes before it was noticed by officials... Jules Kounde wore a gold necklace for 40 minutes before it was noticed by officials... 😂📿 https://t.co/Dg2wTvaPwH

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes