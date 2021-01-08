Reports: Ajax set to sign West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have accepted an offer from Eredivise outfit FC Ajax for struggling striker Sebastien Haller.

Ajax have reportedly made a £20 million offer for the Ivory Coast international, a fee significantly less than the £45 million splashed out by the Hammers to secure Haller's services in 2019.

Sebastien Haller joins Ajax from West Ham on a permanent deal for €25m [add ons included]. Personal terms agreed and medicals set to be completed soon. Here we go. 🤝⚪️🔴



West Ham are gonna decide soon also about Felipe Anderson future.#WHUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Sky Sports now claim the Hammers have accepted the offer, and have given the 26-year-old permission to discuss personal terms and have a medical with the Dutch champions.

Sebastien Haller has failed to impress at West Ham United

Sebastien Haller formed one of Europe’s deadliest attacking combo with Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic during his stint at Eintracht Frankfurt. The trio inspired Die Adler to the DFB Pokal title in 2018.

However, the striker has failed to make his mark in the Premier League since completing a £45 million move to West Ham.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

In 53 appearances across all competitions, Sebastien Haller has managed only 13 goals and three assists. He has looked short of confidence whenever called upon by West Ham United boss David Moyes.

Sebastien Haller eventually fell behind Michail Antonio in the pecking order after a series of unconvincing outings.

Advertisement

With Antonio out with a hamstring injury, the ex-Frankfurt man was presented with a chance to nail down a starting role under David Moyes. However, Sebastien Haller failed to impress, and has bagged just three goals in 16 league outings in the current Premier League season.

West Ham spent £45m on Sebastian Haller in 2019 🤑



Ajax look set to sign him for nearly half that amount 👀



✍️ @B_Quarez — Goal News (@GoalNews) January 7, 2021

It appears the London club have finally run out of patience and are now prepared to part ways with the Ivory Coast international.

Ajax are reportedly keen on bringing Haller back to the Eredivise, as they seek to replace veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who turns 38 in August.

Sebastien Haller is just 26-years-old and still has a lot to offer. Perhaps a new chapter in a league he has proved himself in might be the perfect move at this stage in his career.

The Ivory Coast striker started his career with the Dutch outfit, AJ Auxerre, before sealing a move to FC Utrecht in 2015.

During his three-year stay at Utrecht, Sebastien Haller scored 44 goals and registered 14 assists in 82 league appearances.