Reports: Antoine Griezmann's agent to meet Barcelona officials next week to discuss future

According to the Spanish media, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann may leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The French star's agent will discuss his situation with Barcelona in the coming weeks.

According to a sensational report published by Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann may leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Barcelona forward's agent is reportedly set to meet with the club's officials next week to discuss a potential move away from the club. Griezmann comes with a hefty price tag and given the current financial situation, not many clubs will be in the market for the talented Barcelona star.

✅ Le Parisien: Griezmann quiere quedarse en el Barça

✈️ Su hermana y agente viajará pronto a Barcelona para hablar sobre su situaciónhttps://t.co/0qXgcuAymV — Diario AS (@diarioas) July 2, 2020

The French star has struggled to find a place in Barcelona's side and reports of a clash between the player and Barcelona's coaching staff in the recent past. Antoine Griezmann is unhappy with his situation at Barcelona and does not get the support he expects from his teammates.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien does not trust Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has not hit the ground running at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann found himself in the centre of a storm after the Atletico Madrid match after Barcelona manager Quique Setien claimed that he did not have a place for the French superstar in the side. Griezmann has been ostracised at Barcelona and has found a place on the bench in three of the last four matches at the club.

Antoine Griezmann has been a key player for his side throughout his career and is not willing to remain a fringe player at Barcelona. The French striker has been in contact with his agent and is likely to leave the club in the summer.

The Barcelona forward's father hit back at Quique Setien earlier this week and accused him of having no control of his side. Barcelona has been rife with rumours of a dressing room uprising and the Cantabrian manager is struggling to deal with the politics at the club.

🗣️ Griezmann's father Alain is not happy that Barca coach Setien only gave his son a few minutes vs. Atletico:



"To make this kind of declaration, you must carry the keys to the truck. This is not the case. You are just a passenger."



😡 pic.twitter.com/r36TsCAjjJ — Goal India (@Goal_India) July 2, 2020

Antoine Griezmann started on the bench against Atletico Madrid and was not given a chance to make an impact. The star striker was sent on to the pitch only in stoppage-time and barely had a touch of the ball for Barcelona.

Griezmann was an important part of Diego Simeone's side and dictated Atletico Madrid's style of play during his time at the club. At Barcelona, however, the French striker has been snubbed in favour of an ageing Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez has not been at his best this season. The Uruguayan did get on the scoresheet against Celta Vigo but did next to nothing for his team against Atletico Madrid. Suarez is a powerful figure in Barcelona's dressing room, however, and is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Antoine Griezmann is not happy at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's relationship with Luis Suarez has unfortunately consigned Antoine Griezmann to the fringes of the Barcelona squad. The French World Cup winner is far too talented to be a squad player and will attract interest in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona is currently a point behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table and with Los Blancos set to play their game in hand against Getafe later today, the Catalans could well be dumped out of the title race.

