Reports: Arsenal accept £22 million bid for Lucas Torreira

According to the EXPRESS, Arsenal have reportedly accepted a £22 million bid from Torino for midfielder Lucas Torreira. Arsenal had reportedly made Torreira available this summer, in a bid to raise funds, so that they may pursue their top summer targets.

Lucas Torreira has had an up and down career at Arsenal. Torreira joined the club in the summer for 2018 from Italian club Sampdoria, in a deal worth £26 million. Torreira had a good start to life at Arsenal, putting in dynamic and tenacious displays, and even scoring the final goal in a 4-2 North London Derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Torreira has made 63 appearances for Arsenal during his two seasons at the club, scoring three goals. The Uruguayan has, however, failed to hold down a starting place at the club, after putting in a string of erratic displays. He has failed to convince Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta that he is the player to shore up their midfield.

Torreira was initially replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in midfield, until Guendouzi himself, had a falling out with Arteta, after his bust-up with striker Neal Maupay, after a 1-0 away defeat to Brighton.

Granit Xhaka, who also had a falling out with the Arsenal faithful, has won back his place in the side, after putting in some solid performances, following the COVID-19 lockdown. Dani Ceballos, also impressed last season during his loan spell with the Gunners, who have decided to re-sign him on loan from Real Madrid this season.

Arsenal 'considering £21.5m Lucas Torreira offer from Torino' https://t.co/HscpgW5YbC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 7, 2020

Arsenal set to bid for Thomas Partey after raising funds from Torreira sale

Torreira has therefore made it clear that he does not see a future for himself at Arsenal. The 24-year-old reportedly made his intentions clear about leaving the club to search for more regular first-team football. Torreira's former clubs, Sampdoria and Torino, were the clubs that were reportedly interested in signing Torreira.

Arsenal may regret letting Torreira go, but are keen on getting a deal over the line, so that they may use the funds from his sale to dive into the transfer market and negotiate deals for Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal agree Lucas Torreira transfer deal with Torino with obligation to buy https://t.co/R3MMZYac0o — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 14, 2020

Arsenal recently completed the sale of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for £20 million to Aston Villa. The sale of Lucas Torreira for £22 million will help them fund a deal for their No1. summer transfer target, Thomas Partey, who is currently valued at £50 million by Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have, thus far, not been able to move forward in their negotiations for Partey or Aouar due to their lack of spending power this summer. The sales of Torreira and Martinez will help them not only open up their wage bill, but also use the funds to reinvest in top quality players.