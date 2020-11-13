According to Sport Bild, Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate. Konate has attracted attention all across Europe because of his impressive performances for the German club.

Konate reportedly has a release clause of €50 million. The 21-year-old is one of the highest-rated young players in Europe, and could prove to be a good long-term investment for the Gunners.

Arsenal signed two young center-halves in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba this summer. But with Shkodran Mustafi on his way out, and Mikel Arteta losing faith in David Luiz, Arsenal are hoping to sign another potential talent to strengthen their defense.

The Gunners have had a shaky start to their season thus far, losing four games. However, they've also shown glimpses of the type of team they can be, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford. That win, alas, was followed by an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

The North London club have signed a number of defenders in the recent past to help solve their woes at the back. Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Cedric Soares to help strengthen a defense that has been their Achilles heel for quite a few years now.

Arsenal even signed defensive midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid to help shield their defense. The Ghanaian has had an impressive start to life at Arsenal. The club will now switch focus to signing Konate from RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig are unlikely to let go of their prized possession midway through the season, which means Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to sign the 21-year-old.

However, if Arsenal chose to trigger Konate's release clause, Leipzig will be left powerless to stop Konate from moving to North London. Arsenal, however, will be hard-pressed to raise the funds required to sign Konate.

The Gunners will either need to move dead weight, or sell one of their marketable players in order to sign the Frenchman. Arsenal are desperate to get rid of top-earner Mesut Ozil, which will go a long way in helping Arsenal raise funds, reduce their wage bill and create space for the potential signing of Konate.