According to GOAL, Arsenal are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after missing out on Lyon ace Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Aouar throughout the summer transfer window and reportedly submitted a €35 million opening bid, which was swiftly rejected by Lyon. The French club had reportedly quoted €60 million for Aouar, a fee that Arsenal have been unable to match due to their lack of finances.

Arsenal have sold Emiliano Martinez and Sead Kolasinac in recent weeks to Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, raising in excess of £30 million in the process.

The Gunners are also looking to move on Lucas Torreira, who has been linked with a loan move to Atletico Madrid, as they look to create room in the squad for new signings.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Houssem Aouar this summer, but are ready to give up their pursuit. Lyon sporting director Jean Michel-Aulas has ruled out the departures of both Aouar and Memphis Depay this summer.

OL board have stopped negotiations with Arsenal for Houssem Aouar.#AFC made clear they won’t pay €50m + add ons [€60m total] asked by Aulas and OL told to Arsenal that the deal is over.



No Juventus, PSG or Real Madrid on last 2 days. Arsenal was the only chance. ⛔️ #Aouar — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Arsenal looking to sign Chelsea star Jorginho as an alternative

Arsenal now look set to switch their focus towards Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The Italian joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Napoli for £50 million, but has had an up and down career in a Chelsea shirt.

The ball-playing midfielder has received harsh criticism in recent times for his performances, but still remains an integral part of Chelsea's squad this season.

Jorginho has had a fantastic start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, scoring two goals in Chelsea's 4-0 home victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 28 year-old, however, faces heavy competition for midfield places in the Chelsea starting XI from Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and youngster Billy Gilmour. The midfielder might fancy a move to Arsenal, who seemed to have begun a new era under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal boss Arteta is keen to add a ball-playing midfielder to his squad this summer, after strengthening in attack and defense. Arteta is aiming to introduce a more possession centric football style at the Emirates Stadium. That would suit Jorginho, who often plays the role of a "quarter-back" from the base of midfield.

Could he be the answer for Arsenal?https://t.co/LtPyYgBnTu — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) October 3, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has, in the past, emphasised Jorginho's importance to his plans at Chelsea. He clearly sees the Italian international as a key player for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea may, however, look to sell one of their top assets in order to balance the books, after spending in excess of £200 million in the transfer window.

Arsenal may be set for disappointment in their chase for Jorginho, but could test Chelsea's resolve with only two days to go in the transfer window.