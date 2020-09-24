Reports: Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea's Jorginho to boost their midfield

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Italian midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been desperate to add some firepower to his midfielder this summer, after strengthening Arsenal's attack and defense by signing the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, and Cedric Soares this summer.

Arsenal have already signed a midfielder this summer, sealing the loan deal for Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid, after the Spaniard enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Arsenal last season.

However, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta feel that a top-quality ball-playing midfielder could be the last piece of the puzzle that they require to finally mount a challenge for a top-four spot.

Arsenal have been linked with big-money moves for Houssem Aouar of Lyon and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, but have failed to make any strides in their negotiations for both players.

Arsenal have been working with a tight budget this summer, and have only spent €40 million this summer. The club have resorted to signing players on free transfers or on loan.

A deal for Jorginho will cost Arsenal north of £50 million pounds, and they may even have to pay a premium to sign Jorginho from their bitter rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal to switch focus to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after failing to progress in talks for Aouar and Partey

Jorginho join Arsenal to play under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have raised funds from the sale of Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa for £20 million, and the club are listening to offers for Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, and Mesut Ozil in a bid to raise funds for future transfers.

Jorginho has been a key player for Chelsea since his £50 million move from Napoli in 2018. Jorginho has made 70 appearances for Chelsea in his two seasons at the club and managed to displace French star N'Golo Kante in the defensive midfield position at Chelsea due to his passing abilities and vision.

However, Jorginho has received a large amount of criticism from Chelsea fans and football pundits during his time at Chelsea, due to his lack of pace and physical presence.

Jorginho has, at times, struggled to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League, and this was made apparent in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United in July. Jorginho's place in the starting line up has also come under question, because of the strong performances of Mateo Kovacic and the defensive capabilities of N'Golo Kante.

At 28, Jorginho might not fancy his playing time being cut, so a move to Arsenal may appeal to him as he would see regular playing time. He might also want to play under Mikel Arteta, who believes in a possession-based footballing strategy.

Jorginho moving to Arsenal seems highly unlikely as Chelsea are looking to mount a serious title challenge this season, and will not want to let go one of their most valuable assets.

Chelsea will also not be open to the prospect of allowing Jorginho to join their arch-rivals Arsenal, who seem to be on the rise under manager Mikel Arteta.