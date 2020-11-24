Arsenal are reportedly aiming to secure the services of Sheffield United star Sander Berge in order to bolster their midfield amidst an injury crisis. The Gunners want to help the midfielder remain in the Premier League if his side lose their top-flight status, according to Norwegian publication VG.

Sander Berge has fairly impressed since joining the Blades in January on a club record fee of £21.6 million. He is one of the most influential players in Chris Wilder's midfield and has put in a string of consistent performances since joining from Genk.

Unfortunately, Sheffield United have slumped to the bottom of the division and have just one point from nine matches despite his valuable contributions.

Arsenal target Sander Berge's contract expires in 2024

Norway international Sander Berge could join Arsenal if Sheffield United face the drop

Sheffield United have faced problems on both ends of the pitch this season, having scored just four and shipped 15 in the process.

Arsenal have got off to a slow start as well, as they only have 13 points from their opening nine outings. Mikel Arteta's side played out an underwhelming goalless draw against Leeds United last time out, after Nicolas Pepe received an early red card.

Sander Berge, who spent close to four years at Genk, boasts the reputation of being a physical, imposing presence in midfield. While he is defensively sound, the 22-year-old Arsenal target can also play a box-to-box role.

#Arsenal are preparing to make a shock transfer swoop for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. Arsenal were among a host of clubs vying for the 22-year-old's signature last January, but were beaten to a deal by Sheffield United.



[@MailSport] #afc pic.twitter.com/IclUrfWcQB — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) November 24, 2020

His contract expires in 2024, meaning Arsenal will have to pay a big amount if they are to prise him away from Bramall Lane.

Arsenal are also currently short-staffed in midfield, and one would suggest they need reinforcements to challenge for trophies. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are injured, whereas Daniel Ceballos' future in up in the air. That only leaves Granit Xhaka as an out-and-out holding midfielder remaining in the squad.

Sander Berge's considerable amount of PL experience and ability to dictate the pace of play would make him a welcome signing for Arsenal. However, the North Londoners will face competition from various clubs if the Blades get relegated. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the midfielder prior to his move to Sheffield.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.

