Honeymoon period over for Mikel Arteta as Leeds expose Arsenal’s vulnerabilities

Mikel Arteta was fuming as he approached the post-game press conference on Sunday after his team were held to a draw. The Spaniard couldn’t believe how flat his Arsenal side were against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Arteta was particularly worried about his side’s lack of a goal threat and their inability to create chances against a Leeds team that is not known for being compact at the back.

"It is a concern. You need goals to win matches. We need to create opportunities," Arteta lamented, as quoted by Eurosport.

Arsenal’s form in the last few weeks has been in sharp contrast to how they began the season. They have gone from being a team that dominating and clinical in front of goal to a side lacking inspiration. The North London club won their first three games in all competitions when the campaign started, but are now without a win in their last two league matches.

We take a point back to north London #LEEARS ⚪️ 0-0 🔵 (FT) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 22, 2020

The Gunners were humiliated 3-0 by Aston Villa before the international break and failed to pick up three points against Leeds. Much of the talk after the goalless draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s side was centered on Nicolas Pepe’s ridiculous red card.

However, the winger’s sending off cannot paper over the cracks in this Arsenal team. Leeds were clearly the better side from the onset of the game. The home side dominated possession and created the better chances. They were, perhaps, unfortunate not to have won the game (Leeds hit the woodwork three times).

Arteta has been widely praised for the improvements has made to Arsenal but the team’s progress appears to have stalled in recent weeks. They haven’t had a good performance since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leeds United attempted 25 shots against Arsenal, the most any team has managed against them in a Premier League game this season.



◉ 4 on target

◉ 3 hit woodwork

◉ 0 goals



They just couldn't find the finish. 😫 pic.twitter.com/oT93kAbg56 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 22, 2020

The honeymoon period for the Arsenal boss is now over and he needs to get the team back to winning ways. Arteta can no longer be judged by the potential of the team and will be judged by the Gunners' results.

The game against Leeds exposed Arsenal vulnerabilities all over the pitch. Without Thomas Partey, the Gunners’ midfield was overrun too easily. They rarely created any meaningful chances at the other end as well.

These are problems that need to be solved immediately. Arsenal already find themselves in 11th place in the table, lagging behind other teams in the race for the Champions League places. Arteta has it all to do in the coming weeks and will come under huge pressure if his Arsenal side are unable to turn things around.